After the Light Up the First Capitol parade, the big excitement in West Columbia was First Baptist Church’s live nativity because two camels were tethered to the trees nearby. The line to get close to Sybil and her son Amir never seemed to diminish. Two boys, with big eyes, eagerly soaked up all the camel information this writer could tell them. For all those who haven’t heard about camels in Texas, here’s a synopsis:
The U.S. Army was responsible for bringing camels to Texas in the early 1850s. Then-Senator from Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, twice asked Congress to fund a trip to the Middle East and North Africa to purchase camels and ship them stateside. Davis was looking to the future. He watched as Americans moved farther west settling new territory, much of it arid. The senator knew camels would outperform horses and mules in those conditions, but he couldn’t convince Congress to spend the money.
His fortunes rose higher than a camel’s hump when he was promoted to Secretary of War under President Franklin Pierce in March 1855. He promptly tacked on $30,000 to a road and bridge repair bill in Illinois, to buy camels.
Davis chose Major Henry Wayne to go to the Middle East and North Africa, purchase camels and bring them back to Texas. The expedition took a year, and, in May 1856, 34 camels debarked at Indianola, near Port Lavaca. A second buying trip brought the number of camels to 75.
The Army trekked the camels to Camp Verde in the Hill Country near Kerrville and the animals were used to move supplies to San Antonio. Old Camp Verde is now private property, but the nearby town of the same name has a general store and restaurant with a camel sculpture out front and camel memorabilia to capitalize on its history.
The camels proved their worth in the summer of 1857 when Edward Fitzgerald Beale took them on the 35th Parallel Wagon Road, now known as historic Route 66. About two dozen camels took part in the Army’s experiment to travel from Fort Defiance in western New Mexico across the desert Southwest to Fort Tejon, north of Los Angeles. The venture was a success. Beale wrote in his diary, “my only regret is I have not double the number (of camels).”
In 1859, Lts. Edward Hartz and William Echols headed into the Chihuahuan Desert with camels looking for sites for more forts.
“Hartz and Echols brought along feed for the horses and mules, but they carried no such provisions for the camels. The camels seemed content to gnaw on the ocotillo, creosote, prickly pear, and catclaw they found along the trail. And although they hauled barrels of water for the expedition’s other mammals, the camels themselves usually only drank when they came across a stream or a creek.” (Texas Highways, June 2014)
At one point, Hartz and Echols had to abandon 30 mules because they had worn through their metal shoes and replacements weren’t available. The camels’ feet also suffered, Echols reported, but they continued on and eventually healed. After two excursions through the desert and hundreds of miles along the old Comanche War Trail — a network of West Texas hunting paths carved out by generations of mounted Comanches— Hartz and Echols returned to Camp Stockton with all of their camels accounted for.
“If it were not for the camels, surely our expedition would have failed,” Echols wrote.
Alas, like any successful venture, it was abandoned by Congress in 1866 after the Civil War because it had been championed by Davis, the leader of the Confederates. The animals were auctioned off. Some escaped and there were reports of camel sightings through the 1950s.
To learn more, check out Doug Baum’s “The US Army Camel Experiment” on YouTube. Baum is a former zookeeper and owns the Texas Camel Corps. The Texas Camel Corps was formed by Baum to teach people about the use of camels in America. He takes the public on camel treks in Big Bend, some of the same terrain the Army traveled in the 1850s and 1860s. Read more about Baum’s camels at texascamelcorps.com.
As for the two camels at First Baptist’s Christmas Under the Stars, they belong to Dr. Ron A. McMurry, a physician who lives in Jasper. McMurry is also the father-in-law of Ben Tumlinson, who is a member of First Baptist. Tumlinson walked Sybil in the parade and comforted her son, Amir, during the living nativity.
Sybil is rather famous. McMurry took her to Texas A&M Veterinary School in College Station when she was 7 years old because she was lame in her back leg. Her hip joint was dislocated, and if surgeons couldn’t repair it, she would have to be put down or live a life of pain. McMurry advocated strongly for the surgery.
“It felt like I was in Las Vegas, and I had bet my last hundred dollars,” McMurry said, “but I felt the need to try something.”
The surgeons were able to pop the joint back in place and then secured it with screws and a stainless-steel cable. Although the implants broke, Sybil’s hip stayed in place, and she recovered. McMurry was thrilled because Sybil was pregnant with Amir.
“Sybil used her charm on everyone she met, even influencing veterinary students to throw her a camel-themed baby shower” during her time at the Large Animal Hospital, according to Texas A&M Today.
“Every time we have the opportunity to take a chance on a procedure like this, we learn something,” Dr. Kati Glass said. “What I’ve learned throughout Sybil’s care will help me even more in the next case.”
