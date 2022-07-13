In March 1938, West Columbia began feeling growing pains again as its 20-year-old oil field began production from new wells. At that time, 11 rigs were operating.
O.W. “Pat” Pond, president of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, announced that the area would seek to incorporate and build a water and sewer system as well as a city-owned gas system. Housing was in high demand. The school was building more classrooms and J.R. Farmer was constructing a new brick and tile building in which the new post office would be located.
West Columbia citizens voted on Saturday, June 18, 1938, to incorporate the city and installed Alex Seabourne as its first mayor. The election made West Columbia the county’s fourth incorporated city with a vote of 114-79. Two commissioners were also elected: Dr. B.C. Berger and Thurman Gupton.
The first public servants had a hard time bringing modernization to the newly incorporated city. In March 1940, voters defeated three bond issues that would have provided revenue for light and power, waterworks and sewage disposal.
In June of that year, Pond became the second mayor of the new city, for a two-year term. Pond and City Commissioner H.J. Gupton again began the hard work of making plans for a modern water system and sewage disposal plant for its 300 patrons.
In March 1941, the city called for an election to vote on three bond issues totalling $97,000 for those improvements. The city was allotted $35,279 in labor expenses, from the Works Project Administration for the project.
“Their proposal included construction projects for City Hall, the fire department, the city jail and various other city departments, all adjacent to deep wells for convenience and low costs,” according to the West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department’s 70th Anniversary Commemorative Book compiled by Wesley W. Chafin.
Skipping ahead a bit in time, in 1956, Jim G. Scott was mayor until Sept. 8, 1958, when he resigned. Pond succeeded him in November and served through 1962. The Freeport Facts reported, “As his first act, Pond told the five man board of aldermen that he considers it a privilege to be in a position to serve the people of West Columbia.
“If we cannot accept responsibilities, then we should not accept a responsible position. There are times when we may disagree, but we may not be disagreeable. I invite any constructive criticism from anyone, but not destructive criticism as that comes automatically. This city is bigger than the mayor, council or employees, and we must pull together to get a good job done,” he said.
Another interesting tidbit … Brazoria’s mayor resigned the day after West Columbia’s Mayor Scott resigned. Earl Cameron, of Brazoria, submitted his letter of resignation on Sept. 9, 1958. Cameron was also serving his first term as mayor. His term was to expire in April.
The Freeport Facts reported that, “Cameron, who owns a lumber company in Brazoria and a motel between Freeport and Angleton, gave personal business matters as the reason for dropping out of the mayor’s post.
“The ex-mayor is expected to expand his business and would not have enough time to give to the job of mayor in Brazoria, his letter said.
“This resignation of Cameron’s did not come as any surprise to the Brazoria City Council for they had apparently expected it for some time.”
