Editor’s note: This story is reprinted from the June 16 edition of The Facts.
BRAZORIA — They say water is the source of all life. It’s also been a source of consternation for Brazoria City Council for an extended period of time, but they’re hoping it is turning around.
The topic was brought up multiple times in the course of Tuesday’s meeting, which ended with John Trevino III getting a promotion from the city’s public works superintendent to its public works director, with an approval for a salary of up to $55,000.
Council members awarded him the new title on the feeling the Public Works Department is operating with improved efficiency and transparency since Trevino started on the job.
Most prominently featured was an update on the city’s water tower, which had been taken down for maintenance. Trevino reported to the council that the tower would be down for longer than anticipated, and might take until September to be back in place.
“We do have the water tower down. It’s been down since, officially, May 26,” Trevino said. “I know we’ve been a little vague about how long the water tower’s going to take to finish. We’re looking at probably another four months before it’s going to be completed, so it’s not going to be until the end of September that we’re looking for that tower to be completely finished.”
He went on to say that the contractor has been doing a good job, but wanted to give a realistic expectation for the timeline.
“There’s been some factors that have come up, unfortunately, that have kept it from moving as quickly as it could. A lot of it has to do with it just being difficult to get material right now,” Trevino said.
The loss of the tower has led to varying pressures for the city’s water in the short term. He believes the department had gotten the pressure a lot more stable in recent days, he said, and also made it clear the pressure variations had never become dangerous.
“We never reached a point where it was a concern of too little water pressure,” Trevino said. “There’s a specific PSI the water has to get before you have to issue a boil water notice. That’s at 20 PSI. At no point in time during any of this will or has it ever gotten to that point and I’m going to try my best to make sure that it doesn’t.”
Brazoria Fire Chief Duane Stahl sought to verify with Trevino that the use of hydrants wouldn’t harm the city in the event of a large fire, given the loss of the tower.
“Have you got another booster point that you can put on?” Stahl asked.
There are two that would provide consistent pressure, but it would drop the rest of the pressure in the area, Trevino said.
In addition to the tower, an update was given on the long-embattled wastewater treatment plant, indicating its use of chlorine has gone from more than 1,200 pounds two months ago to just over 611, a reduction of about 50 percent.
“Just like anything and everything else, chlorine is rising with the price of fuel, and anywhere we can cut back on different things that we have to spend money on is going to help win the long run,” Trevino said. “And that’s a big one. Chlorine is not cheap.”
One of the discussion topics was the application for a Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant, which the city would use to purchase small generators that would keep sewage moving through the town’s waste system should there be an extended power outage, such as from a hurricane. The city would need to provide a 10 percent match to any grant awarded, Trevino said in response to a question from Councilman Gary Kersh.
The Texas Commission for Environmental Quality suggested the city put its drought contingency plan into effect, “and to start doing the appropriate stages to reduce consumption, encourage conservation and all that good stuff that we have to do when we have to conserve water,” City Manager Sheila Williams told council.
“We have to conserve water anyway, due to the water tower being down,” Williams said.
In other business, council presented a plaque to longtime member Gail Logsdon, who decided not to seek reelection in the last election, thanking her for her service to the council and the community.
An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of Walnut Street to release an easement so a property could be sold was tabled as the city checks to see if there are any utility lines. They were expected to pick the subject up again within the week.
