Residents of Bar X and Wild Peach are the first Brazoria Telephone Co. (Btel) customers to see evidence of the company’s fiber project.
Since April, crews have been busily laying fiber optics in those neighborhoods. According to Charlie Greenberg, CEO/President of Btel, the project will provide broadband, voice and video services over fiber optics to customers’ homes. The service should be activated by the end of 2022.
Director of Operations Dennis Payne said, “We have not turned any customers up yet in either area. We hope to start turning customers up before the end of the year.”
Almost 23 miles of fiber optic cable has been laid in Bar X, which is just over half of the project, Greenberg said. More than 11 miles has been placed in Wild Peach which is about 65 percent of that neighborhood.
Greenberg said, “Fiber optic networks provide the highest quality of service and reliability of any network. Since the data is transported through light, it can travel much greater distances and faster without the need for it to be retransmitted. Also, fiber optics does not suffer from the interference and noise which can impact other mediums nor does it have the corrosion issues present in other types of cables like copper or coax.”
The company plans to begin construction soon in West Columbia, Columbia Lakes and Sweeny. Residents of those areas should register their interest in fiber optics on the company’s website at btel.com/fiberhoodinterest.
Greenberg said, “The more interest in an area, the faster our trucks start dropping fiber.”
Btel started by measuring interest in July 2021. The Bar X development showed the most interest and, over a few months, had enough residents signed up for the company to start construction in April.
