West Columbia Health Clinic welcomed two new providers, allowing the clinic to extend its hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Nurse practitioner Felicia Chretian grew up in Los Angeles before moving to Lake Jackson in 1986, where she graduated from Brazosport High School in 1988. She obtained an associate degree in chemistry before returning to school to became a registered nurse at Galveston College in 1995.
Chretian worked in intensive care units and emergency rooms until she earned her Family Nurse Practitioner certification from United States University in 2020. Chretian sees patients ages 10 and older.
She has been married for 24 years and enjoys spending time with her five children and six grandchildren.
Laura Pena, also a nurse practioner, was born and raised in Angleton. She completed her bachelor of science in nursing at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in 2014 and worked in a local emergency room for seven years before completing her master of science in nursing at the University of Texas Medical Branch and obtaining her family nurse practitioner certification in December.
Pena chose to expand her education to provide further and higher quality care to her patients. In her free time, she enjoys being active, spending time on the beach with her dog and spending time with her family and friends. Pena can see patients 6 months and older in the West Columbia Health Clinic.
Same-day appointments are often available. West Columbia Health Clinic can provide primary care including sick visits, immunizations, physicals and wellness checks. State provided immunizations for uninsured or uncovered individuals are available there.
The clinic, which is affiliated with Sweeny Community Hospital, is at 668 W. Brazos Ave in. West Columbia. For information, call 979-345-2525.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.