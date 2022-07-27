Being the son of a construction contractor and serving in the U.S. Army for the past 30 years, I’ve had the “opportunity” to move about every three years. As the new guy in town, one of the first questions folks ask is, “Where are you from?” For me, it’s complicated. I am on the cusp of retirement, and this will be my last move for the foreseeable future. West Columbia is now my hometown by de facto.
Besides being the home of the friendliest people in Texas, West Columbia is rich in Texas history. You could spend a lifetime uncovering that richness, and the Columbia Historical Museum is working hard to preserve that history and be a small part of sharing these treasures. One of these treasures is a granite memorial marker for Capt. Henry Stevenson Brown displayed proudly in the Old Columbia Cemetery.
Brown was born in Madison County, Kentucky, on March 8, 1793. He was known as an Indian fighter, trader and an early settler in Texas. After his mother’s passing in 1808, he struck out on his own at the age of 17 for the wilds of Missouri.
Brown would become sheriff of St. Charles County, Missouri, for a short time before volunteering as a ranger against the Indians in the War of 1812. He served in the Artillery Corps under Capt. James Green and was discharged in 1815. (National Archives, War of 1812 Discharge Certificates). During his service, he was recognized for his gallantry by Col. David Musick and Governor Benjamin Howard of Missouri. In making their report to the Secretary of War, Brown’s name was mentioned as the bravest among the brave. (Sons of the DeWitt Colony Texas, DeWitt Colony Captains)
After the war, Brown made his livelihood as a trader, running flat keel river boats on the Mississippi trading goods in New Orleans. By 1824, Brown was trading goods in the Texas Territory with the indigenous peoples and Mexican settlers. His life was adventurous, to say the least.
As described in the Frontier Times, “Indeed, his life from 1824 to 1833, was but a succession of hazards in the infantile condition of the country, with its spare population and numerous tribes of roving hostile savages, supplemented by the disturbed condition of the Mexican border, with its contingent of organized bands of banditti. Yet he proved equal to the emergency.” (C.A. Westbrook, Frontier Times, Vol. 2, No. 9, June 1925)
In 1831, Brown moved to Columbia. Soon after his arrival, trouble was brewing between the Mexican government and the Texas colonists. The trouble stemmed from newly passed laws that restricted immigration from the U.S. into Texas. The laws also canceled all unfilled empresario contracts and established customs houses in Texas to enforce the collection of customs duties. (Juan Davis Bradburn: A Reappraisal of the Mexican Commander of Anahuac, Henson)
John (Juan) Davis Bradburn was one such empresario position filled under the Law of April 6, 1830.
Bradburn encountered hostility from his fellow Anglo-Americans when he tried to carry out General Manuel de Mier y Terán’s orders, which included inspecting land titles, issuing licenses to Anglo lawyers and enforcing the customs laws of the nation. The exemption from paying tariffs granted to Austin’s colonists had expired, and the federal government expected the revenue to pay for the six new military posts guarding the entrances to Texas. (Margaret S. Henson, “Bradburn, John [Juan] Davis,” Handbook of Texas Online)
Of those who opposed Bradburn and the enforcement of the Mier y Terán’s orders was William B. Travis. Bradburn had Travis and his law partner Patrick C. Jack arrested and held in a makeshift jail for stirring a rebellion. The news of the arrests was not received well by the settlers. This incident began the Anahuac Disturbances of 1832, which resulted in armed clashes at Velasco and Nacogdoches later that summer. It also propelled the drafting of the conventions of 1832 and 1833 with their petitions for repeal of the Law of April 6, 1830, and separate statehood. (Archie P. McDonald, “Travis, William Barret,” Handbook of Texas Online)
Brown was no stranger to armed conflict and it was said that he “was always the first in war, we find him among the first volunteers to attack Anahuac.” (Westbrook)
Henry was one of three commanders to lead companies of men in the Battle of Velasco. Some of the men serving under Brown in this engagement would later become prominent figures in Texas history. Edwin Leonard Waller became the alcalde of Brazoria County and the first mayor of Austin, among other significant acts in the early days of Texas. Robert Mills, who would later be referred to as “The Duke of Brazoria,” would assist in financing the Texas Navy. Dr. Charles B. Stewart would be the first Texas Secretary of State.
As for the majority of the soldiers, it is reported they were only young men. “The most of Captain Brown’s company was composed of boys, but his cool courage and daring bravery seemed to inspire them with a heroism worthy of veterans. In this initial battle three years prior to the revolution proper in 1835, the most gallant heroism was displayed, but none won more laurels than Captain Henry S. Brown. His encouraging words to the boys of his Company, transforming them into men, of heroes, will ever be a pleasant theme and one which will be reverted to with pride.”
After this battle, Brown was elected as the town council — or ayuntamiento — for the jurisdiction of Brazoria in January 1834. Shortly after this, at the young age of 42, Brown died. He was buried in the Josiah Bell family cemetery that would later become the Old Columbia Cemetery.
Judge Waller, in a letter written in 1835, said that while he was mercurial in temperament and furious when provoked to wrath, he was remarkable for self-possession in danger, fearless as a lion and had a wonderful faculty for controlling (without seeming to control) men and of attaching them to him in the strongest bonds of friendship. He stated further that his death before the revolution was a great loss to Texas for in that struggle, he would have been a pillar of strength. (Westbrook)
Next time you’re in my new hometown of West Columbia, take a minute to stop and pay your respects to this man of principle, who embraced what is it to be Texan — living life to the fullest.
