WEST COLUMBIA — In the dark recesses of the West Columbia fire station is an old fire truck. In fact, it’s believed to be the third fire truck the volunteer fire department ever owned.
WCVFD Chief Michael Eulenfeld Jr. said the truck was re-discovered when the Bill Wiggins Chevrolet-Oldsmobile dealership at 400 E. Brazos St. was torn down. The 1955 Chevrolet fire truck was stored there for years, almost forgotten. As the old car dealership came down, the truck was moved across Highway 35 to the fire station and ideas began to percolate for its return to the fleet.
West Columbia firefighter Brad Womack said all the department needs is money.
“The chief gave us a small budget to see if we could get it running,” he said. “I wanted to hear the motor turn over and run.”
Womack created a short video with Julius Delgado to show his fellow firefighters the classic truck engine does run. Complete with music, graphics and a little narration, the video has sparked interest in returning the truck to its former glory.
Eulenfeld would like to see the truck completely restored and used for parades and funerals, he said.
“Brad got the engine running and showed that it wasn’t locked up and useless,” Eulenfeld said. “So we would be willing to put a little money into it.”
The next step is to get the truck out of the fire station and to Dirty Leg in Angleton, a classic car restoration company. Their mechanics will restore the engine and brake system.
After the truck is deemed road worthy, they will decide how to restore the exterior, Eulenfeld said.
“The truck is white right now. I heard that it wasn’t always white. It used to be red. We have to make the decision of whether to keep it white or restore to the original,” he said. “There’s no rust. We could clear coat it to preserve what it is. There’s a West Columbia patch on it. Do we update it with the new patch or keep it original?”
All these questions are igniting interest from the department about the future of its classic truck. Some old wooden ladders were discovered in the storage area and Eulenfeld thinks they might have come off the 1955 truck.
“A lot of the hardware on the sides, the brackets for fire extinguishers, had old leather straps — they are dry rotted and brittle. We could get those remade,” he said.
For now, Womack is contacting a wrecker company to haul the truck to Angleton.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the restoration can call the department at 979-345-3416.
