Rosalind and Nelson Thomas are twins. They are the kind of twins who are really close. They call each other every day, sometimes several times a day.
“They are sweet to each other. They talk to each other every day, sometimes several times a day. Sometimes it’s scary to me,” said their mom, Loretta Washington of West Columbia,
“I remember when they were in college. He was at Austin at UT, and she was in Waco at Texas State Technical College,” she said. “He called me and asked if I had spoken to her. I said, ‘No, not today.’ He said, ‘I think she’s sick. I’ve just been feeling like she’s not feeling well.’ I said, ‘Call her,’ and he said, ‘No, I’m going to Waco.’ ”
Rosalind remembered another time when Nelson was in Washington, D.C., on a school trip. He called his mama and said he woke up with an uneasy feeling. He just felt his sister was sick back at home in West Columbia. She was.
Nelson chuckled remembering both occasions.
“They both happened, but I like the time when she was at TSTC, and a storm was coming through Central Texas,” Nelson said. “She was low on food, and when we talked, she sounded worried. So me and my roommate at UT loaded up my truck and got food and went to Waco. We stayed for the weekend while she cooked, and we played games all weekend. It was a great time and neither had to worry about the other because we were together and with our friends.”
That closeness has remained even after Nelson moved to Austin to take a job with Samsung, and Rosalind remained in their hometown of West Columbia.
Nelson knew Rosalind needed a vacation. She works at Sweeny Community Hospital as a diet technician cooking up delicious food. She loves her job — just look at the hospital’s Facebook page and watch the video of her and her coworkers dancing in the kitchen — but she hasn’t taken any extended time away.
Rosalind said she had been working for two and half years without a vacation because the hospital has been short-staffed. She didn’t feel as if she could take a break, but Nelson knew she needed to get away. He was so sure that he booked an Alaskan cruise for her.
“He was just adamant that I take this vacation. I was very surprised,” she said.
Nelson said once Rosalind got over the shock, she got excited.
“She was like, ‘No, you can’t pay for me,’” he said.
Nelson made her understand the ticket was already paid for, and the ship was sailing so she better get her suitcase packed.
“Once I told her that, she was like, ‘You ready to go? You got your stuff packed? I’m already packed. I’m ready.’ She was excited,” he remembers.
The trip was in May. The twins, and a few of Nelson’s friends from his job at Samsung in Austin, flew to Seattle. Then they boarded a Princess cruise ship that made stops in Alaska at Skagway and Ketchikan, and Victoria, Canada.
Nelson said the scenery was beautiful. The weather was good, and all his friends catered to Rosalind and ensured she had a good time.
Rosalind agreed and said she took all her comfy clothes and concentrated on relaxing. Mission accomplished.
“I didn’t really want to get off and do a whole lot,” she said. “I did get off at Ketchikan. It was just a beautiful little town; it was quiet which is what I like. The little houses looked very peaceful. I did enjoy my trip because I did exactly what I wanted to which was relax.”
