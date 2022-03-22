Two local lifters have qualified for the state meet later this month after competing in their regional meets.
Powerlifters from 4A schools Columbia and Sweeny competed March 11 in the Division II, Region IV Championships at West Hardin High School in Saratoga.
The top two lifters in each class qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships on March 26 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
Columbia’s Reagan Gibson qualified for the state meet after winning the Super Heavyweight class. Gibson lifted a class-best 1,680 pounds, topping Livingston’s Brynten White’s total of 1,390 pounds.
Gibson, who entered the meet as the top seed with 1,710 pounds, finished with a 700-pound squat, 405 pounds in the bench press and a 575 deadlift.
Teammate Parker Kingrea qualified as an alternate for the Roughnecks after placing third in the 181-pound weight class, according to Columbia coach Willis Johnson. Kingrea lifted 1,250 pounds, including a 500 squat, 265 bench and a 485 deadlift.
Kingrea entered the meet seeded fifth at 1,220 pounds.
Cody Baker of Cuero won the class at 1,390 pounds, followed by Port Lavaca’s Jose Reynaga at 1,330.
The Bulldogs had one lifter in Caleb Myers, who bombed out in the 198-pound class. The senior came in seeded 10th at 1,230 pounds.
