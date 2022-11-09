Nov. 9
Faith & Fitness
8 to 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny 402 N. Main St. Monday-Thursday; Free exercise class for women; no child care available. Call 979-548-5117.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Nov. 10
Fall revival
7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. “Encourage the Church” with Dr. Stanley Hillard of St. Luke Baptist Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
Food distribution
9 to 11 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Visit gmzchurch.org or call 979-798-8362.
Adult Wooden Decorations
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Fish Fry Fundraiser
11:30 at Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries, 312 W. Bernard St., West Columbia. Call 979-236-3620.
Fish Fry Fundraiser
11:30 a.m. at Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries, 312 W. Bernard St., West Columbia. Call 979-236-3620.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Breakfast
7 to 9 a.m. at Columbia Christian Seniors Citizen Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. For veterans and active-duty personnel. Call 979-345-5955.
Veterans Day Breakfast
7 to 9:30 a.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459 in Sweeny. Call 979-345-4409
Veterans Day Parade
9 a.m. gathering, 11 a.m. parade from Gazebo Park on FM 524 in Sweeny to Sweeny High School, where program follows at 1 p.m. Call 979-236-3248
Veterans Day Program
9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School,709 N. Sycamore, Sweeny. Fourth graders will perform in the cafeteria to honor veterans and those on active duty. T-shirt sales benefit VOW 22 and Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County. Public welcome. Call 979-491-8300
VetFest
6:30 p.m. at The Warrior Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Cookoff; showing new “Top Gun” movie. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
Veterans Day Ceremony
5 p.m. at American Legion Sands Weems Pavilion, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. All citizens encouraged to attend and honor those whose service and sacrifice secured our freedom. Email at perryhallmarkjr@gmail.com.
Nov. 12
VETFEST 2022
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Warrior’s Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Live auction, car show, public barbecue, bike run, vendors, live music by Jackson Avenue and kids activities. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
RANDALL TAYLOR BENEFIT
9 a.m. setup, 10 a.m. event begins at VFW Post 8551, Sweeny. Slent auction, bake sale, 50/50, raffles. Noon brisket sandwich plates $10; 5 p.m. live auction; 8 p.m. live karaoke, dancing. Call 409-502-2059 or 979-267-3504
MIMS MARKET DAY
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mims Community Center Market Day with music, food booths, barbecue, crafts, clothing, plants, health awareness and face paintings. Call Lenay Johnson at 979-417-9492 or Roosevelt Johnson, Jr. at 979-417-3479 for more info. 4283 FM 521, Brazoria.
LIONS CLUB FALL BALL
6-11 p.m. Lions Club sponsors 2nd annual Fall Ball with entertainment by DJ H Entertainment, Herman Medina Jr., silent auction, door prizes, BYOB, 50/50, refreshments and set ups at Brazoria Civic Center gymnasium, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. $10 admission. 979-329-1782 or 979-481-7650.
Family Leaf Suncatcher
10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
NOV. 13
FALL MARKET DAYS 7 CLASS CAR SHOWCASE
11 a.m. at West of the Brazos Bar and Grill, 23220 Highway 36, Damon. 979-742-3100
NOV. 14
HENRY SMITH DAY IN BRAZORIA
10 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Civic Center grounds, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Presentation of the history of Smith, the first provisional governor of Texas, flag ceremony by Sons of the Republic, patriotic songs by Barrow Elementary students, a Masonic presentation and gun salute by the Brazoria Militia. Call 979-345-3335.
Teens Fall Tree Decor
5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
NOVEMBER 15
SWEENY HOSPITAL HEALTH FAIR
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney, Sweeny. Medicare 101 class at 11 a.m. plus info from vendors, handouts and services; all free. Sponsored by Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation. Call 979-548-1877.
MASONS THANKSGIVING DINNER
6 p.m. at St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 5, 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3929.
Teen Animakit
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.