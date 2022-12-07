NEEDVILLE — The first day of the Leroy Miksch Tournament could have gone better for the Sweeny Bulldogs, but if anything, they didn’t back down in either of their games.
The Bulldogs opened the 16th annual tournament last week with a 63-38 loss to host Needville and dropped the matinee game, 54-44, to Sam Rayburn.
The Blue Jays opened the game with a 13-2 run after Tristan Lewis’ bucket tied the game a 2.
The Blue Jays’ run lasted 4:24 as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on nine consecutive possessions, with the Blue Jays converting them into 11 points.
Buckets by Clinton Varner and Cayden Jones made it a 15-6 game at the end of one quarter.
Sweeny bounced back to open the second stanza despite opening it with five straight turnovers — turning into nine Needville points to balloon the Blue Jays’ lead to 24-6 53 seconds into the quarter.
A Sloan Novak pass to Kendrick Hernandez ended the Needville run and began a Sweeny rally. Varner and Xavier McGregor each connected on one of two free throws, and Lewis’ trey closed the deficit to 24-13.
Cameron Alexander deposited two points to end the Sweeny run on a 9-0 advantage and close the gap to 24-15 with 3:50 remaining in the first half.
The Bulldogs capitalized on Needville’s miscues by scoring four points off four straight Blue Jay turnovers.
Alexander answered Keilan Sweeny’s two free throws with a bucket to stay within nine and extend the advantage to 11-2 with 2:58 left.
Needville, however, pulled away with an 8-2 run while Sweeny connected on one field goal in four tries and committed three turnovers during the final 2:58.
Needville’s Sweeny got the Blue Jays’ going with a pair of free throws, a bucket in transition and dished out an assist to Caden Slater for the junior’s 3-pointer with 2:11 left to give the Blue Jays a 33-17 lead.
Payton Gibson’s pass to Hernandez for a bucket ended the quarter with a 33-19 score.
The Bulldogs opened the second half by connecting on three consecutive shots and 6-of-8 overall. Hernandez’s free throw closed the once-14-point deficit down to 10, 37-27, 1:57 into the second half.
Sweeny stayed within 12 points thanks to Jones’ layup and a free throw by Hernandez in the final 2:57 of the quarter, but the Bulldogs could have chewed more into Needville’s lead after going 2-of-8 from the free-throw line in the quarter.
Sweeny made a final run by pulling the game to within 10, 46-36, after Hernandez connected on both free throws, but Needville ended the final 7:02 of the game on a 17-2 run as Sweeny went 0-of-11 from the field in the fourth quarter.
Hernandez led the Bulldogs with 11 points, followed by Varner with seven and Jones with six.
Slater led Needville with 16 points, Sweeny added 13 points and Gianni Pisano contributed 10.
The Blue Jays dropped their second game of the night in the winner’s bracket with a 75-68 loss to Houston Austin.
