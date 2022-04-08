Editor’s note: This story is reprinted from the April 8 edition of The Facts.
SWEENY — If you see a Sweeny teenager in a blue corduroy jacket, they’re probably very busy.
The Sweeny chapter of the FFA has had a typically successful spring as many of its students participated and placed in regional events.
“Our students have been at major livestock shows in Houston, Austin and San Antonio,” FFA adviser Lacie DeRojas said.
The student organization, which used to stand for Future Farmers of America, has had several students place with their animals at major competitions this spring.
At the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which ran through most of February, Trinity Randle took second in class with her Brangus heifer, Diva. The very next month, Randle placed third with Diva at the Rodeo Austin Breeding Heifer Show, and was joined by Kielee Way taking third place in the Other Registered Breed category — or ORB — and Kirstyn “Kiki” Santimauro in Beefmaster with second place and a Reserve in Breed.
Things continued to ramp up as all three ladies placed again at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, with Way taking third place with her Chianina, Randle in third with her Brangus and Santimauro with another second-place finish for her Beefmaster.
Joining them was Kaylee Zimmermann in 11th place for her ORB entry.
It isn’t just cattle the FFA members have been working with, however. The students care for a variety of animals within the purview of herdsmanship.
“The way that we do it is that the ag teachers split up the major shows and we go to different ones,” FFA Adviser Clarissa Gonzalez said. “The previous ag teachers had a lot of cattle, and that’s what they were good at.”
She says that is still the case, but she believes they’re starting to see more variety in the students’ choices for competition.
“Now we’ll have a lot of rabbits. We do have some lambs. We’re getting some chickens,” Gonzalez said.
They also have occasional pigs and goats.
“We are one of the only schools that don’t have an ag barn and we don’t have a trailer to haul anything, animal-wise,” Gonzalez said. However, that doesn’t hold the members back. “Our families are really self-sufficient.”
While Gonzalez estimates about 30 members are active in showing animals, members have plenty of ways to participate. They also have a state-bound barbecue team that frequently competes against professionals, for example, and Sweeny’s own State Officer Gracey Leopold recently made a return visit to the chapter.
“Right before spring break, she came down and they did a little session with a few of the classes,” Gonzalez said of the 2021 graduate.
The horse and livestock judging teams and the floral team managed to place in area competitions as well.
“The whole horse team was pretty much freshmen, and they placed 19th at Area, which is great for being freshmen,” she said.
For now, most of the members of the Sweeny FFA are taking advantage of what they consider to be down time in order to do their paperwork, including preparing applications for officer positions and scholarships, as well as getting ready for their May banquet.
