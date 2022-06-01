Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the May 24 edition of The Facts.
BRAZORIA — Being average is a good result for those who monitor the San Bernard River.
Concerns about water quality being affected by problems from Brazoria’s wastewater treatment plant prompted Friends of the River San Bernard to spend $10,000 for testing. The nonprofit hired CRG Texas, an environmental company out of Rosenberg, to conduct tests on the river water for bacteria and other pollutants.
John Hogue, CRG’s senior environmental scientist, who took the samples April 5, found most of his readings to be in an acceptable range, he told a Friends of the River-sponsored forum Saturday.
“We collected water and sediment samples for a variety of analyses and did some real-time water monitoring and parameters to how the river is performing with the introduction of contaminants,” he said. “We did water-quality monitoring and took water samples and sediment samples from five locations on the river, right at the outfall of the wastewater treatment plant, a half-mile upstream, a mile upstream, a half-mile downstream and a mile downstream.”
Oxygen levels in the water ranged from concentrations between 8.39 and 11.4 mg, well above the 3.0 level considered unfavorable, he said. The pH acerage of 8.98 mg was “a hair high,” Hogue said from the normal level of 7, but not considered abnormal.
Other tests showed the river’s water clarity pretty good, the river’s ability to clean itself or break down waste products like dead plants and animals a little low but not of concern and E. coli, enterococci and total coliform bacteria all present but at a pretty low standard, Hogue said.
Metals testing also didn’t raise concerns, he said.
“Looking at ammonia, it was highest at the outfall but still below discharge amount. About 12 metals were also detected along with organic compounds,” Hogue said.
The other metals included antimony, arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, nickel, selenium, silver thallium and zinc.
Although these are the current cumulative results, Hogue believes more research needs to be conducted as to what is considered “normal” to the river itself, he said.
“If more monitoring is done you can look at that and compare notes and get a sense of what’s normal for the river,” Hogue said. “All of this may be quite normal for the river. The readings from the different areas were daily stable throughout the course of monitoring. There wasn’t a spike at the outfall or a low. There was consistency from upstream to downstream.”
Friends of the River took the testing onto itself after running into issues with which government agency bore responsibility to do it, Friends of the River Environmental Committee Chairman Justin Hillis said
“We asked the state health department to come down and they kept referring us to the county health department, and they kept referring us back to the state,” Hillis said. “We realized no one wants to deal with this, so we were going to have to take it on and do it ourselves.”
The tests were paid for with money raised annually each October at the Friends of the River fundraising events, Hillis said.
“The test was a little over $10,000 for the level of testing we did because we had a lot of inorganic compounds and heavy metals we tested for,” Hillis said. “That was a concern people had with what was coming out of the plant. From here on, we’ll just do bacterial sampling.”
If the city began to look at long-term additional analysis, they could see longer-term trends, he said.
“The results were what we expected,” he said. “We expected there was going to be nothing in the sediment that was harmful, which was a concern for people. The water level of the bacteria is pretty close to what we’ve seen when we’ve done testing in the past and is the range it normally was.”
