SWEENY — Spotlights across the front of Sweeny Community Hospital provide a soft pink glow to the building each night in October. The rosy glow is just one outward sign that the hospital made a concerted effort to raise the community’s consciousness about breast cancer awareness.
Kari Schroeter, hospital marketing director, said she is excited the entire hospital is decorated in pink. She sponsored a decorating contest and each department participated. Balloons, streamers and creative displays line the walls of the hospital.
The lab department won first place in the decorating contest, followed by The Fountains in second and the emergency room took third. Stop by before the end of the month and get in the pink.
During October, the hospital is offering $100 vouchers for a mammogram and reading. The vouchers are good for one year. Schroeter said the program is a lifesaving program. She has seen doctors, clubs and organizations and friends and families purchase vouchers as a way to promote breast health.
“If caught early, the mortality rate is greatly decreased,” she said.
Sweeny hospital provides 3D mammography, which is considered a preferred diagnostic tool for women who are either under the age of 50, have very dense or extremely dense breast tissue, are still menstruating or are perimenopausal (starting menopause), but have had a period within the previous 12 months.
To learn more about the voucher program, call 979-548-1555.
