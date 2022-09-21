The West of the Brazos Bar and Grill was packed on Sunday for the Damon VFD fundraiser and barbeque. The fundraiser featured a live and silent auction, live music, a raffle, and of course, barbeque plates.
DAMON — The first fundraiser for the Damon VFD in almost three years netted the group more than enough to purchase the biggest item on their wish list.
“It was excellent. We did very well. We made over $50,000. It was very good,” Fire Chief Sean Cameron said.
The department plans to purchase a $50,000 high pressure breathing air cascade system to fill the air packs.
“Currently, every time we use our air packs, we have to go to West Columbia to fill our bottles,” he said.
The West of the Brazos Bar & Grill sponsored the event Sept. 11, and owner Rebecca Boaz said she was pleasantly surprised at the turnout and the funds raised.
“It was beyond our beliefs,” she said. “We had a very good crowd. We sold all 400 plates. We sold out of food, raffle tickets, everything. They hadn’t had a fundraiser in years, and with all the fires lately, we thought now’s the time to do it while it’s fresh on everyone’s minds.”
In August, Damon VFD fought three fires, one scorched more than 300 acres, a second one burned nearly 200 acres.
Patrons enjoyed live music, live and silent auctions, a multi-gun raffle drawing and a 52-card, on-site gun raffle.
Meals were provided by West of the Brazos Bar & Grill and P&F Beef.
Damon Volunteer Fire Department currently has 14 members.
Primary funding comes from the Brazoria County Emergency Services District.
