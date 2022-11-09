In the 1970s and ’80s, Ray Phariss was a regular kid growing up in West Columbia. He enjoyed sports and sang in the choir, but one conversation changed his life. While in junior high, he visited with Columbia High School counselor Royce Arnold who gave his life direction, and now, 30 years later, Phariss is thanking Arnold and others who set him on his life path.
In October, Phariss flew from Germany to Houston and met family and friends for his promotion ceremony. After a lifetime of service, he attained the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army.
“Thirty years ago, I was just a kid trying to figure out what I wanted to do with myself. I’m a product of what other people guided me on and supported me to do,” he said. “No one is more surprised than me by this. It’s surprising to end up somewhere you didn’t know you wanted to go.”
The 1990 Columbia High School graduate is remembered as the placekicker on the 1987 Roughneck football team that played in the Astrodome in the regional division of the state playoffs.
“I don’t think I’m substantially different than a lot of kids in West Columbia,” he said. “I wasn’t a Wayne Williams. I was just an average kid who had the right backing and support and a lot of luck. I just feel really fortunate. It’s a real privilege. I have a dream job over here in Germany.”
Phariss credits Arnold with setting him on the right path, instructing him what to focus on each year of high school and guiding him through the application process.
“He planted the seed in my mind that it was possible. He helped me believe that it was possible for me,” Phariss said. “He guided me on the things that I needed to do to be competitive and helped me understand the process. At the time, a kid in junior high, it sounds like a really big thing. I’m thinking I’m just a kid from a small town, but he said, ‘No, no, it could be you.’”
Arnold helped 16 kids get into the military academies during his 32 years in education before retiring in 1998. Arnold never served in the military. There was no ROTC or military presence in West Columbia, but the high school counselor realized Columbia students needed someone who could help them navigate that path.
“We needed somebody who could talk to the kids about the academies. It just mushroomed from that,” he said.
Arnold networked with recruiters in the greater Houston area and passed along that knowledge to his students.
“I’m proud of all those kids,” he said. “They all graduated and have gone on to very fine careers in the military.”
One of those kids was his son, Quinton Arnold, who retired as a colonel. When Phariss entered West Point, he was in good company. Three other cadets from Columbia were there, James English, David Coslin and Jason Lewallen.
“That helped me to know I wasn’t completely alone, even though I didn’t get to see them very much. It was like, ‘Hey, if they can do it, I can do it,’” Phariss said. “That was my first experience being in a military environment. It’s designed to test you and put you in uncomfortable, stressful and challenging situations.
“Thankfully, I felt like I was pretty well-prepared. Mr. Arnold and others coached me to make sure I was in good physical shape. Other than that, it was quickly developing a bond with the other cadets, forming a team and working together to get through it.”
A year later, the four boys plus brother Ben and Cornelius Nash took a photo with Congressman Greg Laughlin on the steps of the cadet mess hall.
“I think that may have been the peak of Mr. Arnold’s influence, as far as all of us in there all at one time,” Phariss said.
After graduating from West Point, Phariss said he made lieutenant and left active duty after five years, but the events of 9/11 changed his path.
“I volunteered for active duty. They mobilized me and brought me back, and I ended up doing a couple assignments, including at the Pentagon.,” he said. “I’ve been on active duty ever since.
“Really my goal is to make colonel, which I did in 2016. I kind of decided that was it, and I was going to retire as a colonel, but then I had a few people who I considered professional mentors who urged me to apply as general.”
Phariss said his nomination went to the Senate in August and the chamber confirmed the promotion at the end of September. He chose to fly to Houston for the ceremony so he could celebrate with family and close friends.
One of the people he invited to the ceremony was Linda Holt, a mainstay at Central EMS for decades.
“One of the factors that Mr. Arnold told me about was community service,” Phariss said. “West Point is looking for well-rounded candidates — good grades, but also athletic ability and people with community service. He coached me that it doesn’t really matter what you do, but it’s good experience.”
Phariss joined Holt’s group of teenage volunteers at the ambulance service called the Youth Emergency Ambulance Team.
“I was basically unskilled labor,” he said. “I did go through some first responder-type training. Most of us high schoolers carried stuff, cleaned stuff up. I mentioned it in my ceremony, because it gave me confidence. I knew how I would respond in a stressful situation.
“We frequently encountered situations where people were seriously hurt or dying. Even though things were stressful and hectic, I was still able to think clearly and perform. That gave me confidence to know that I could handle stressful situations in the Army.”
He remembers how Holt and the Central EMS staff brought them into the fold.
“They didn’t treat us like kids. They treated us like adults — teammates,” Phariss said. “We would go to the hospitals Sweeny, Angleton, even up to Houston. This wasn’t JV. This was real stuff. We lost a few of them.”
Volunteering can be more rewarding than a paying job, he said.
“I worked at Jumbo’s, Columbia Lakes in the hotel conference center, but there’s something different about volunteering and community service when you’re dealing with people who are having a really bad day — a fire, a wreck, dangerous situations,” Phariss said. “It’s important for young people to see that. It’s important to be a citizen.”
Today, Phariss is based in Germany, assigned to the Army command that focuses on communications in Europe and Africa. He oversees infrastructure, services and equipment so Army units can communicate in those theaters. That includes computer networks, satellite, radio — all types of communication technologies.
Phariss’ stepfather, Mike Scarborough, said he is proud of him.
“I’m as proud of him as I can be,” Scarborough said. “I don’t think any of us thought he would become a brigadier general. He’s a good guy, a good dad.”
Both of Phariss’ grandfathers served in World War II, and his father served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
“Military service runs in the family, but I credit Mr. Arnold with helping me bring college and the military all together,” Phariss said.
Phariss has two children, Maggie and Bobby Wade, who live in North Carolina with their mother.
