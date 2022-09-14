BRAZORIA — City Council is looking to keep last year’s tax rate for the new fiscal year in order to help with the cost of its wastewater treatment plant project.
The 68.46 cents per $100 of taxable property value will bring in about $174,000 more in revenue than the current year, according to city documents. It still is below the voter approval rate of 70.43 cents, which is the highest the city could go without putting it up for election.
The no-new-revenue rate, which is the level that would bring in the same revenue as the current year from existing properties, would be 58.37 cents.
Both the budget and tax rate are scheduled for approval at council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
While property values went up by about 15 percent, the city still is facing significant costs from its share of the sewer plant overhaul and other projects Brazoria needs to undertake, Mayor Phillip Ray said.
“With inflation, we’re not sure what our total out of pocket is going to be to finish it,” Ray said of the wastewater plant. “We know how much the federal government (and) the state has given us, but to complete it, we have to do our 30 percent plus whatever the grant doesn’t cover, and so we kind of want to make sure we’re covering what we need to cover.”
The city also anticipates the maintenance work on its elevated water storage tank being finished soon. It has been out of service since May.
The city approved a $61,445.57 payment to CFG Industries to do the work, with the money coming from previously issued certificates of obligation.
“They’re actually lastly painting the outside of it, so hopefully next month, it’ll be going back into service,” Ray said. “I think we have one more milestone to hit before they’re through.”
In other business, the city awarded a contract to MBC JD Brazosport to focus on the sewer system within the new Austin Colony subdivision. The city wants to ensure its existing system can handle the expansion.
“If it is a go there, then they’ll do a more in depth and it’ll be up to $10,000, and it doesn’t cost the city anything if the developer pays all that expense,” the mayor said.
