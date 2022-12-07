Columbia High School senior Kenzie White is going to Congress.
White placed second at the 4A regional Congressional Debate tournament, earning a trip to the UIL state tournament in January in Austin.
In congressional debate, students propose, debate and vote on legislation. Each school may submit as many proposals as they choose, and the regional clerk determines the docket, which bills will come to the floor for debate and vote.
Columbia submitted two bills, placement of human trafficking awareness posters in all restrooms and free school lunches in all schools across the United States.
White authored both, which were accepted on the regional docket.
All participants in the tournament form legislative bodies modeled after the United States Congress. One debater is chosen as presiding officer and does not participate in the debate.
Her sister, Aeriann White, a fellow participant in the regional tournament, shared in the research work, as did other class members.
They critiqued each other in practice sessions and helped proofread and hone the arguments with evidence-based sources.
Kenzie White noted, “Opponents will also try to shake your confidence and help them look better and score their own points.”
Aeriann White still gets upset when she remembers a comment a participant from another town made about her in a previous debate.
Judges come from other schools that do not have debaters competing.
Contestants score points based on “the depth of their research and analysis of issues, argumentation, skill in asking and answering questions, use of parliamentary procedure and clarity and fluency of speaking,” according to the UIL handbook.
As debaters present their proposals, other contestants pose questions and counterarguments.
Kenzie White spent “hours and hours” working on background information so that she would be prepared to have some “substantial things to talk about with reliable sources.” “The most common question you hear,” Kenzie White said, “is ‘What’s your source?’ You have to be sure you know what you’re saying.”
As the session came to a close, White listened attentively to the announcement of the outcome of the vote on the legislation. “Fail, Fail, Fail,” came the first results. Then she heard, “Pass, Pass.” Both of her bills had passed.
The clerk for the state tournament will choose issues from regional meets to form that tournament’s docket, which will be released soon.
In the meantime, White works on speaking more extemporaneously and from memory rather than following a written outline.
She and her teammates will put in a lot of time in December to prepare before venturing to Austin.
As a seasoned debater, White admits she has some strong opinions and can even get argumentative. Her dad encouraged her to take debate, she said, advising her, “You have to be able to defend your arguments.” She enjoys the class but notes,
“It’s the hardest class I ever took. And I’m in all honors,” White said.
A senior this year, White plans to attend Texas A&M University next year, hoping to teach high school physics someday, she said.
Alexandria Willford, a team member at Columbia, points out that Kenzie had a heated debate at first.
“That’s a common emotion,” says Terry German, debate and theatre teacher at Columbia, “yet it’s one of those courses every student should be required to take.”
It definitely builds students’ ability to “self-advocate” in several life issues, like asking for a raise or contesting a poor grade, he said.
“You like it if you’re good at it, but it can be hard to endure the criticism you get from other debaters,” Wilford said.
Kaitlyn Durham, another class member, believes debate “is not for the weak-minded, but definitely worth it.
“You feel good to look back and say, ‘Yeah! I did that,’” she said.
Columbia High School plans to host its “invitational” debate tournament on Jan. 21.
