ANGLETON — With inflation touching every aspect of the county’s budget, the commissioner’s court proposed a tax rate above the no new revenue rate to cover rising jail expenses and state-issued costs.
The current no new revenue rate is 34.11 cents per $100 taxable value. At the Aug. 23 commissioner’s meeting, a unanimous vote changed the maximum rate to 35.52 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The county’s preceding year’s tax rate is 38.65 cents per $100 of taxable value and a voter approval rate of 38.37 cents per $100 of taxable value.
“This sets the maximum tax rate to work with to balance the budget,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “I am proposing that we go a little above the no new revenue rate. I am proud to say that we stay at the no new revenue rate, but I also know inflation is biting us in the butt, and the State is spending our money.”
As the budget sits right now, if the county uses the no new revenue rate, they will be over $15 million short, which does not include a salary increase with the cost of living adjustment, said Brazoria County Auditor Kaysie Stewart.
“Using the no new revenue rate for the general fund alone, we are currently short a little over $15 million,” she said. “If we look at all the funds with personnel and factoring in the new hires along with a 4 percent cost of living adjustment, we’re $15 million short in the general fund, and with personnel, it’s a little over $17 million short that we’re looking for.”
Sebesta pointed out the increase of several recent contracts and $50,000 just spent for special election paper the state requires counties to buy but did not fund. He also mentioned the rise in inmates from 716 inmates Oct. 1 to 993 on Aug. 1, which is a $5.16 million increase.
“I am going to propose that we add .002033 to the no new revenue rate to cover what the state is spending for us and to cover the difference in the jail,” Sebesta said. “This will put the tax rate of 35.52 as a maximum.”
Although the vote was unanimous, Commissioner Precinct 2 Ryan Cade had reservations about adopting a rate over the no new revenue rate.
“I think a lot of questions still need to be answered before we establish our final opinion on this,” Cade said. “We have record inflation, and we’re coming out of a pandemic. We see conditions we’ve never seen before. I’m not inclined to go past the no new revenue rate at this point, but I’m OK today to say this will be our max.”
In other business, commissioner sent out requests for qualifications for design and engineering services for a new fire training facility.
The facility for the Brazoria County Fire Fighters Association is projected to cost $2.5 million and will be funded through the American Relief Plan Act funds, Pct. 1 Commissioner Dude Payne said.
Winter Storm Uri caused multiple pipes at the facility to burst and flood the building, ruining classrooms, among other things, said Brazoria County Fire Fighter Association President Neal Morton.
The fire training facility is between Highway 288 and CR 44, he said.
