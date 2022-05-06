Columbia Historical Museum board members traveled April 27 to the Health Museum of Houston to present their final project for the Texas Association of Museum’s Finding Alternative Futures 2 grant. At the final check presentation, from left, are Texas Association of Museums Lead Coach Brian Crockett, Columbia HIstorical Museum board members Barbara Stubbs, Naomi Smith, Jo Frances Chastain and Susan Avera Holt, and association Executive Director Alex Freeman.
WEST COLUMBIA — The Columbia Historical Museum debuted its new website April 27 at the Health Museum of Houston . The presentation was the final project for the museum as one of 10 finalists of the Texas Association of Museums Finding Alternative Futures, Phase 2: Digital Fluency grant.
The new website, www.columbiahistoricalmuseum.org, was a culmination of a year’s worth of work to find new ways to use technology to share the museum’s artifacts with the public. A team of museum board members spent the past year with Texas Association of Museums representatives learning how to use technology to share the unique history of West Columbia.
“The new website is a really beautiful structure that will house all the projects the museum volunteers have been working on, including Inside the Vault of Texas History, which is now appearing in West Brazos Weekly and on Facebook,” museum Board President Barbara Stubbs said. “The grant spurred so much creativity and excitement among board members that we needed a website to collect and showcase the photos, stories and videos. We cannot thank TAM enough for this opportunity and our coach, Brian Crockett, for his leadership and encouragement.”
The museum was one of 10 in the greater Houston area to win the grant, which entitled it to stipends to enhance the use of technology to enhance the visitor experience.
The benefits of the Finding Alternative Futures grants were provided at no cost to participating museums. Each museum received a $500 membership to the Texas Association of Museums, a $1,000 stipend to offset the costs of participation and a final check for $2,500, which the Columbia Historical Museum received at the April 27 event.
Each museum named a team to meet with Texas Association of Museums members and work on the grant requirements. The Columbia Historical Museum team included Stubbs, Naomi Smith, board secretary Jo Frances Chastain and board members Tracy Gupton and Susan Avera Holt.
Interested in learning more about West Columbia history? The museum welcomes tours and volunteers.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 247 E. Brazos Ave. in West Columbia, or visit anytime online at www.columbiahistorical museum.org.
