Gracey Leopold, with parents Chance and Linda Leopold, flew to Indianapolis in October to receive her American FFA Degree, the highest award possible for FFA members. Only 1 percent of FFA students earn the distinction.
Gracey Leopold gives her retiring address to a crowd of more than 13,000 at the July state FFA convention in Fort Worth.
Contributed Photo
Gracey Leopold, with parents Chance and Linda Leopold, flew to Indianapolis in October to receive her American FFA Degree, the highest award possible for FFA members. Only 1 percent of FFA students earn the distinction.
Sweeny High School alum Gracey Leopold recently received the American FFA Degree, the highest honor awarded to FFA members. Only 1 percent of FFA students achieve this degree. Leopold received the honor Oct. 29 at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The award is given to students who demonstrate the highest level of commitment and dedication to their chapter and state FFA association. The American FFA degree demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited throughout their FFA career.
She is the daughter of Chance and Linda Leopold. A sophomore at Texas A&M University in College Station, Gracey Leopold is studying ag leadership and development.
“It’s been five years of being in this organization. It’s the closing of a chapter almost. It’s just an organization that can change lives,” she said. “Not many people realize that FFA is more than farmers and producers. There is another side.”
Gracey Leopold served last year as a state FFA officer, the Area 3 Vice President, which is a rare occurrence for Brazoria County, Chase Leopold said.
Chance Leopold taught FFA in Ganado and Louise and explained the requirements to receive the American FFA Degree.
“They count your year after graduation as your fifth year,” he said. “You have to have received three degrees before this one: Greenhand Degree, Chapter Farmer Degree, and the third one is a Lone Star Farmer Degree. The fourth one is American Farmer Degree.”
Chance Leopold lauded Sweeny ag teachers’ help and support for his daughter during the past six years, and she was blessed to have them: Scott Jones, Lauren Hayward, Clarissa Darby and Lacie DeRojas.
“Without them, none of this would have been possible,” he said.
The achievement is one for which the Leopold family is especially proud, Linda Leopold said.
“Words really can’t express how proud we are of her,” she said. “She is very dedicated, self-motivated, and she bleeds blue and gold. Her passion is agriculture and everything FFA. We are super proud of her hard work and determination.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.