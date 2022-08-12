The Columbia native and Washington State University quarterback has been named to the 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who exhibits the characteristics that define Earl Campbell — integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.
The nominee must also meet one or more criteria: being born in Texas, graduating from a Texas high school, playing at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at a Texas Division I four-year college.
He checks at least three of those requirements.
He is one of 63 players named to the list. He is the first Washington State player to be named to the watch list.
The 63 nominees are narrowed to 16 semifinalists on Nov. 17 and down to five on Dec. 13. The award recipient will be announced Jan. 11.
Last year’s winner was Western Kentucky University quarterback Bailey Zappe.
Earlier this year, Ward was named as one of 86 college football players on the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list. The award goes to the most outstanding player in college football.
He is the first Cougar to have his name on the watch list since running back Max Borghi in 2020, according to the college recruiting website 247Sports. Ward is one of nine Pac-12 players to make it to the watch list, the website states.
Twenty semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 1, and three finalists are narrowed Nov. 22.
The winner will be named Dec. 8, with a presentation given March 10 in Atlantic City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.