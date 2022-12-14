DEC. 14
Light Up Brazoria
Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging today; winners announced Thursday. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Kids Wacky Art Salt Painting
5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
DEC. 15
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show
7:30 p.m. at The Koch and Casey Auditorium at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. A one of a kind musical variety show. Tickets $26 and up. Visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Adult Self Sufficiency Group Meeting
6 p.m at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Dec. 16
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show
7:30 p.m. at The Koch and Casey Auditorium at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. A one of a kind musical variety show. Tickets $26 and up. Visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
DAMON CHRISTMAS PARADE
5:30 p.m. Damon Christmas parade followed by a festival at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church pavilion, 606 Parrot St. Pictures with Santa, games, food, vendors and hot chocolate. For information and the parade route, visit the Damon, Texas, Facebook page.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance
7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Dec. 17
WREATH LAYING
11 a.m. at Sweeny Cemetery on Old Main Street. West Brazos Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8551 and its auxiliary will lay more than 300 wreaths on the graves of veterans. Applications to purchase wreaths available at 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Call 979-236-3248.
Wild Peach Market
5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Candlelight Christmas at Varner Hogg
6 to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Step back in time and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. Vendors, Victorian Santa and more. Call 979-345-4656.
Surfing Santas
Noon to 3 p.m. at Surfside Beach. Watch Santa and his helpers relax as they surf the waves. Fun for all ages. Call 979-233-1531.
Dec. 18
Christmas by the Fireside
4 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Holiday performance by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. Tickets $30. Call 979-230-3658.
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show
4 p.m. at The Koch and Casey Auditorium at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. A one of a kind musical variety show. Tickets $26 and up. Visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
DEC. 20
HOT COCOA WITH SANTA
5 to 6 p.m. at West Columbia Health Clinic, 668 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Clinic hosts hot cocoa and photos with Santa. Public welcome. Call 979-345-2525.
DEC. 23
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION
6 p.m. at Gulf Coast Christian Center, 725 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Special Christmas service with communion, immediately followed by meal and festivities. Call 979-345-5103.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church in East Columbia, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Hear the Christmas story, sing carols by candlelight. Call 979-345-3717.
