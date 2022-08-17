Aug. 17
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
No Bummer Summer Water Extravaganza
6 to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Free pizza, games and ice cream. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Teens Anime Bracelet
5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Aug. 18
Something To Chew On
Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Admission $10 or $12 with a box lunch. Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Executive Director Martin Hagne will discuss how it impacts the natural world through its conservation projects and programs. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly)
10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive
12:30 to 4:45 p.m. at 505 N. Main St., Sweeny. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Sweeny. Email Aaron Canchola aaron@kastechssg.com.
Aug. 20
National Senior Citizen Day 2022
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GMZ Event Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. For everyone 55 and older. Men and women hat parade, health screening, photo booth, music entertainment and lunch. Call 979-798-8362.
Day of Remembrance
11 a.m. remembrance ceremony, 2:15 p.m. oral histories and scanning at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Share family history through oral interviews, family photos and archiving documents. Call 979-345-4656.
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Fish Fry
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Drive-thru or dine-in. $15 plates. Call 979-345-4642.
Teen Advisory Board
11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Seeking teens to advise on teen programming. Call 979-798-2372.
Aug. 25
FALL GARDENING SEMINAR
6 p.m. at the Sweeny Branch Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson. Master Gardener Mike Hatton will teach square foot gardening for the fall garden. Free. Call 979-548-2567.
Oyster Creek Public Zoom Meeting
4 to 6 p.m. For residents and stakeholders living near or impacted by the Oyster Creek watershed to discuss water quality issues. Hosted by Houston-Galveston Area Council. Registration needed https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkdeCgrjkpGNFN4-opJFyX6b-D2RPUtjCi. Call Steven Johnston at 832-681-2579.
“A History of East and Central Texas Land Grants”
6 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Carlos Varela with the Texas General Land Office will present history of East and Central Texas land grants under Spanish rule and later the Mexican Department. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Congressional and Legislative Update
11 a.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Sponsorships available. Email tammy@angletonchamber.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly)
10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Aug. 27
Wild Peach Market
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Aug. 31
COFFEE WITH CASA
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave..Learn about volunteering with CASA to advocate for children in the foster care and court system. RSVP at 979-308-4576 or admin@casa-mw.org.
Sept. 3
CHS Homecoming Dance
8 to 11 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. $10 tickets cash only. Call 979-799-1720.
COLUMBIA MUSEUM FISH FRY
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. fish fry behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Av. Tickets $15. Benefits the museum. No presales. Drive-through only. Call 979-345-6125.
Sept. 8
Brazoria Chamber Appreciation Luau Banquet
5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brazorai Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Catered dinner, live music, silent and live auctions and awards ceremony. Individual tickets $35 members, $40 nonmembers; reserved table for six $230; corporate table for eight $500. Call 979-798-6100 or email BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Sept. 11
DAMON VFD BENEFIT
11 a.m. at West of the Brazos Bar and Grill, 23220 Highway 36, Damon. $15 plate. Drive through or dine in. Live music, live and silent auctions, multi-gun raffle. Call Nicky at 713-202-2597 or Tammy at 979-481-0044.
