BRAZORIA — A sixth-grade student attending West Brazos Junior High has been nominated and chosen as a Teen of Impact Candidate for the American Heart Association.
Each year, a select group of about 20 teens across the eight states of the association’s Southwest Region are nominated to lead a team to make a difference.
Reese Jeffery is very excited about being a part of this as the American Heart Association is near and dear to him. His great-grandfather, whom he is named after, and his grandmother, both passed away from heart complications.
He hopes to attend Texas A&M University and play basketball in the future.
The school is proud of him and how he is representing Columbia-Brazoria ISD. The school district has been supporting Heart Health month all month as well.
For an eight-week time period, from Feb. 4 through April 7, Reese is competing with a team to earn points for the title of 2022 Teen of Impact for the American Heart Association.
Joining the Teen of Impact initiative provides him with the opportunity to join fellow change makers and use his voice to make a difference. The team will learn to fundraise, take charge of their health, advocate for others and change policy.
Reese will gain experience, skills and connections in fields like healthcare, business, finance, leadership, nonprofit and social media that will set him apart on his college applications and in his career.
Lastly, he will also receive a letter of recommendation from American Heart Association executive leadership, and have the opportunity for public recognition locally and regionally.
