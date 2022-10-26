CBISD Bond Q&A

WEST COLUMBIA — Voters in the Columbia-Brazoria ISD tax district will see a bond proposal on their Election Day ballot Nov. 8.
The C-BISD Board of Trustees is asking voters to approve up to $79 million in bond sales to raze 80 percent of the high school and finance a two-story instructional building, two gyms and new fine arts and ag facilities.
Since March, the district has hosted a series of community get-togethers, including, more recently, town halls, appearances at city council meetings and one-on-ones with city leaders.
“We’ve also been giving individualized tours for people to be able to walk the facility to see why we’re asking for an upgrade,” Galloway said.
He welcomes taxpayers to tour the high school, preferably during the school day so they can see how the buildings function.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Registered voters can cast their ballot at any polling place in Brazoria County.
Board President Jonathan Champagne answered a few of the most popular questions for taxpayers.
QUESTION: Why isn’t there a definite plan for how the money will be spent?
ANSWER: Architects will help with a conceptual design to estimate the cost of the project that fits in the budget of the district. The general concept will not change much during final design.
There is a large cost to do the final design of a project that will be paid out of bond proceeds. Factors such as the soil makeup, existing underground infrastructure, drainage patterns and such have to be obtained to complete the final drawing. These costs are paid out of bond proceeds.
Once the dollars are approved, specific design meetings are held with each subject area effected to determine buildout needs. As stated above, the general design will stay fairly constant.
QUESTION: Why did the board choose to ask for a bond now? Property taxes are a big concern at present.
ANSWER: School tax rates have come down over the last few years. The issue on the table now is appraised values. School districts have nothing to do with appraised values. That involves the county appraisal district.
CBISD is looking at a bond now due to the condition of our campus. Our buildings and infrastructure are old. Over the last few years, large maintenance items have arisen such as old plumbing and water pipes breaking. With all that said, the overriding timing of this bond is the safety of our students.
Our high school campus is composed of several free-standing buildings. Several years ago, the board approved installing decorative fencing between buildings to help secure the campus. With what has happened the last few years in our country, the board felt the timing was right to better design and control access to our buildings. The proposed plan accomplishes this.
QUESTION: Will the new buildings save the district money via energy efficiency and maintenance costs?
ANSWER: We would be removing most all the old buildings. The band hall/auditorium area is still original but has been upgraded several times over the last 20 years with past bonds. Heating and cooling costs would be reduced with upgraded, more advanced building techniques. Upgraded infrastructure would help reduce maintenance tremendously. After the renovation, the oldest building on campus would only be about 20 years old compared to some 50-plus-year-old buildings.”
QUESTION: What is the state of the current ag building (restrooms don’t work, etc.)? How popular is that program, especially with all the certifications/job opportunities that arise from those fields?
ANSWER: The ag building would be new. The current building had an exterior skin put on it several years ago which makes it look nice. The interior is tired. Our maintenance staff does a remarkable job keeping our facilities functional.
Our ag program has grown substantially over the last 10 years. We are up to three teachers for that program. The ag program is under the CTE funding program. This program has grown over the years and helps CBISD tremendously from federal financial funding.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.