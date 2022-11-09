Youngest son of Moses and Mary Brown Austin and brother of Stephen F. Austin and Emily Brown Austin, James Elijah Brown Austin was born Oct. 3, 1803, in Missouri. James attended school in Washington, Connecticut, and was a passenger on the Lively carrying the first group of the Old 300 arriving at the mouth of the Brazos River in January 1822. The Lively was scheduled to meet Stephen at the mouth of the Colorado River, but Gulf weather delayed the journey and caused the captain to deliver them to the mouth of the Brazos.
It was two months before Stephen and the 18-year-old James happily reunited. James Austin became a key player in the development of the municipality of Brazoria.
The brothers’ reunion was short, however. Mexico had gained independence from Spain in September 1821, so Austin’s Spanish land grants had to be negotiated with the new Mexican government. As he prepared to leave in March, James Austin was to stay with the Seguins near San Antonio and learn Spanish. He also was Stephen’s unofficial representative to the colony. James received two land grants of a league each for his services to the colony.
At one point during Stephen’s absence, he attended the legislature in Coahuila representing the colonists’ concerns. When he returned from Mexico, he brought 300 horses back to the colony. James was in the group that went to Nacogdoches to quell the Fredonian Rebellion, and he and Stephen remained there for a month to act as interpreters.
James partnered with John Austin (not related) at Brazoria, and the two developed a mercantile business, grist mill, cotton gin and a port of import and export. Stephen named the town “Brazoria” and stated “Brassori, because I know of none like it in the world.”
By 1828, Brazoria was growing and James had become financially successful. James married Eliza Westall, and a year later they had a son. This boy was named Stephen F. Austin Jr., and he would be an heir to Stephen’s holdings.
James’ success, wealth and happiness was short-lived. While on a business trip to New Orleans, he died of yellow fever on Aug. 24, 1829. This 26-year-old brother of Stephen F. Austin had, at his death, contributed to developing business and trade in Brazoria, thus along with his partner, John Austin, certainly could claim the title of Fathers of Brazoria.
As stated in the Title “The Forgotten Austin” because of his brother’s fame, James has received very little credit for his contributions to developing an important town in the history of 1820s Texas.
