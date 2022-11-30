NOV. 30
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
DEC. 1
LIGHT UP BRAZORIA
Brazoria Chamber of Commerce invites all businesses and residents with a Brazoria address to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded for most spirited addresses. First place will be awarded to one business and one home who will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging will be Dec. 14,; winners will be announced Dec. 15. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net
SANTA PICTURES AT COLUMBIA DENTAL
5 to 7 p.m. Columbia Dental invites everyone to join them for cookies, cocoa and photos with Santa. 907 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, 979-325-4460
Dec. 2
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Christmas sing-along with members. Bring a dish to share. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
GIVING TREE STROLL
2 to 7 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 979-345-3921
Holiday Christmas Open House
1 to 5 p.m. Holiday open houses at participating Brazoria businesses. Vendors welcome to set up in front of So & Sew, The Depot and the Rambling Rose Antique Store. No charge for setup. Call Janet at 979-798-1959, Kathy at 979-248-6523 or Kenneth at 979-798-0003.
Dec. 3
Light Up First Capitol
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Holiday shopping market, Santa’s Workshop at Heritage Hall, Holiday Bistro provided by the ladies of Lighthouse Church 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas performances 1 to 3 p.m. Call 979-345-3921 or visit westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com
Christmas In The Park
3 p.m. at A.M. Chick Anderson Park, 102 S. Main St., Sweeny. Celebrate the fellowship of the Christmas season with friends and neighbors. Candyland Christmas theme with vendors, entertainment, ad parade at dusk and much more. Call 979-235-0519.
Breakfast with Santa
8 to 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Fire Station, 314 E. Clay StPi Lambda Sorority presents pancake breakfast, photos with Santa and a fire truck ride. $7.Tickets at Lady Bug Gifts & Embroidery 979-459-2002 or Clip R Curl 979-239-7735.
Breakfast With Santa
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Sweeny Fire and Rescue Station, 222 Pecan St., Sweeny. Young and old are invited to join Santa for breakfast and to ride the fire truck with members of the Sweeny Fire and Rescue team. $8 a plate includes all activities. Call 979-373-6104.
Chili Cook-off
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Light Up the First Capitol event. Set up begins at 8 a.m. at Heritage Hall. Turn in fajitas at noon. Turn in chili at 1 p.m. Awards at 1:30 p.m. Paying top three in chili, $500 for first place. Entry fee is $50 for chili and $20 for fajitas, 60/40 fajita split. 508 E. Bernard, West Columbia. Call Sheree Nesrsta at 979-299-8949.
Sugarplum Market
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561, 203 E. San Bernard St. , Brazoria. Shop more than 50 vendors, silent auction, pictures with Santa, the Sugarplum Fairy and the Grinch. Chicken spaghetti dinner $15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To-go plates available. Quilt raffle tickets $5 each or five for $20. Proceeds benefit local veterans and their families. Contact Kelly at kdw2123@yahoo.com, 979-299-0597 or look for the brazoriasugarplummarket on Facebook.
Christmas Under the Stars
7:30 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of West Columbia, 226 S. Broad St. Experience Christmas with a living Nativity under the stars. Call 979-345-3244.
Bunco Day
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $20 per person. Games, food, drinks, and dessert. Call 979-798-2288.
GRITTY GRINCH TRAIL 5K, KIDS 1K
6:30 a.m. registration starts for the Grit Fitness-sponsored trail run through Hanson Riverside County Park, 18499 SH 35, West Columbia. Registration opens 6:30 a.m. Kids 1K starts 7:45 a.m. 5K run starts 8 a.m. 5K walk starts 8:05 a.m. Get tickets at runsignup.com/Race/TX/WestColumbia/GrittyGrinchTrail5K. www.gritfitnessocr.com
CHRISTMAS SALE
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center’s Country Store is selling donated Christmas items and baked goods. 629 E. Bernard, West Columbia, 979-345-5955
HOLIDAY CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE
1 to 3 p.m. Holiday open houses at participating Brazoria businesses. Santa will be at So & Sew, 1018 S. Brooks St. Vendors welcome to set up in front of So & Sew, The Depot and the Rambling Rose Antique Store. No charge for setup. Call Janet 979-798-1959, Kathy at 979-248-6523 or Kenneth at 979-798-0003.
LIGHT UP THE FIRST CAPITOL PARADE
7 p.m. parade, parties and eats on the streets of West Columbia; 7:45-11:30 p.m. Live music by the Zack Walther Band follows in the 1836 Pocket Park, 245 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3921
DEC. 4
GIVING TREE STROLL
1 to 4 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3921
LIGHT UP THE FIRST CAPITOL
Noon to 4 p.m. Holiday shopping market at Heritage Hall, noon to 2 p.m. Holiday Bistro provided by St. John’s Masonic Lodge, noon to 4 p.m. Santa’s Workshop, 1-3 p.m. Christmas performances, 512 E. Brazos, West Columbia, 979-345-3921 or westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Blue Santa Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bulldog Cafe, 714 N. Main St. Sweeny. $15 per plate; tickets available at Sweeny Police Department or Bulldog Cafe. Call 979-548-3111.
Fish Fry and Bake Sale
9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Dine in or take out; $12 plates or $5 Vietnamese sandwiches. Call 979-798-2288.
Holiday Market and Bistro
Noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Bistro open noon to 2 p.m. Call 979-345-3921.
ST. JOSEPH’S FISH FRY
8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. fish fry and bake sale after each mass. Dine in or take out. Menu: fish, buttered potatoes, pinto beans, hush puppies and dessert for $12 or $5 for Vietnamese sandwiches. St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria in the small hall. 979-798-2288.
Teddy Bear Carnival
2 to 4 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. An afternoon of fun, carnival games, live performances and much more. General admission $5 or $20 for a family up to six in the same household. Also will be accepting items for children entering foster care. Will benefit Gulf Coast CASA. Visit www.jslbrazosport.org.
DEC. 6
WBJH BAND CONCERT
6 p.m. West Brazos Junior High Bands perform their Christmas concert in the SCHOOL gym, 111 Roustabout Drive, Brazoria. CALL 979-799-1730.
DEC. 8
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9-11 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. gmzchurch.org, 979-798-8362
BRAZORIA LIONS CLUB FUNDRAISER
6 p.m. social hour. Live, silent auctions; raffle ticket drawing; barbecue sandwich lunch. Brazoria Heritage Foundation Lloyd Thomas Gymnasium, 205 N. Nevada, Brazoria. 979-798-4444
CBISD BAND CONCERTS
6:30 p.m. CBISD bands will perform at Columbia High School auditorium with ugly sweaters and Santa hats, 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. 979-799-1720
Dec. 10
2022 Christmas In Brazoria
Noon to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Free family fun; entertainment, rides, arts and crafts, Santa Claus photo opportunity. Food to be purchased by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call 979-798-6100.
Christmas Boat Parade
6 to 8 p.m. at FM 521 Bridge ends at FM 2611 Churchill Bridge. No entry fee or registration needed. Decorate any size boat with holiday lights. Call Linda Wright 979-264-3052.
Dec. 17
Wild Peach Market
5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Candlelight Christmas at Varner Hogg
6 to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Step back in time and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. Vendors, Victorian Santa and more. Call 979-345-4656.
