The first day back at school for Damon ISD students was a party atmosphere as the district celebrated earning a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for its standardized test scores.
“The atmosphere was great. They were all laughing,” Damon ISD Board President Helen Noble said.
Indeed, the district’s Facebook page is full of photos of teachers wearing silly hats and glasses and posing with large balloons in the shape of “86” representing the score they achieved. Perhaps even better than the “86” is the news from TEA that the district will be removed from monitoring at the end of the year.
Noble said the district was notified by TEA on Monday, Aug. 28. Her response, “YAY!”
For the past year, Trish Hanks has been monitoring Damon for TEA. Hanks was superintendent in Friendswood for 15 years before retiring. Now, as a monitor in Damon, she spends 15 hours a month evaluating and advising everyone from the board, the superintendent and the teachers, and she’s pleased with the outcome.
“They’ve worked really hard. They ended up with a B+ this year. Once you get to a C, you’re off the list. I will still monitor their progress until the first part of December, and then they’re released from that. That is a great big jump for an F-rated district. It doesn’t happen very often. They did a lot of things right. It worked. I’m so happy for them and their community.” Hanks said.
Board Vice President Ami Bishop George is just as pleased with Hanks. “She has been such an encouragement to (superintendent) David (Hayward) and to the board,” she said. “She has led us but always with such encouragement.”
Hanks said she will have meetings with TEA in October to formally discuss the district’s progress. In December, a TEA committee will give the official declaration that Damon no longer needs to be monitored.
“It was a big deal for them, because they’ve been an F school for several years. They were on the verge of losing their accreditation,” she said.
When she became involved with Damon, several areas needed to be addressed quickly, Hanks said.
“There was a lot of professional development that needed to be done. A good portion of their staff was substitute teachers for a couple years. Their substitutes were not certified teachers. It was critical to get certified teachers in there,” she said.
Damon is located in the far northern part of Brazoria County and is entirely rural. With a population of 412, the unincorporated area has a post office, a volunteer fire department, and just a few churches, restaurants and stores.
“One of the challenges that they have is recruiting people because they’re in such a rural area, and there are larger districts surrounding them and can pay for it,” Hanks said. “There’s not a lot of industry or businesses in Damon. He (Superintendent David Hayward) has been working on hiring some foreign exchange teachers, three last year, all experienced teachers, and he’s got a few more coming this year. Those teachers really added something to the school.”
Several parents pulled their children out of Damon ISD in reaction to his hiring of teachers from outside the country, but mostly the response has been positive, Hayward said.
Damon ISD Board Member Carolynn Gillin supports the move to hire teachers from overseas. As she said, “I have six doctors and only one is American.”
Hanks said Hayward also brought in consultants twice a month to meet with teachers and give them specific feedback.
“It was all done very positively, and the teachers liked it,” she said.
Hanks recommended hiring an assistant principal/data fellow. A data fellow is someone who watches the data on student performance and asks critical questions. Are the students learning what they’re supposed to be learning and how do we address it? That person was hired with a grant from Region 4 Education Service Center, a grant Hanks recommended. She said that made a big difference in kids’ learning the curriculum.
Almost 88 percent of Damon ISD students are economically disadvantaged which brings with it a unique set of challenges.
“When you have kids who are more at risk, you’ve always got to be on top of your game and know what the kids need and try to do it in a very targeted manner,” Hanks said. “You have to be intentional and focused.”
Hanks said that Hayward still needs a social studies teacher for grades 3-8, and the emphasis for this year is to improve students’ reading, but she has no doubts that Damon will meet the need.
“They really care about their kids. It was a pleasure working with them. They have good attitudes about what the children can do. They just have to continue with that.”
