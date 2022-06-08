SWEENY — After almost a decade of work to preserve the plantation house and make other improvements, the Levi Jordan Plantation State Historical Site will welcome the public June 11.
A grand-reopening celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the site, 10510 FM 524 in Sweeny. It will include vendors, food and community activities, as well as a scavenger hunt, funded through the support of Humanities Texas and powered by the GooseChase app. This activity will help guests familiarize themselves with the history, archeology and landscape of the site.
Guests who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered into a raffle to win a prize basket.
After having limited visitation by appointment only, the plantation site temporarily closed to the public while work to preserve the plantation house, build a visitors center and excavate the property took place. More than 500,000 artifacts have been found on the site to be featured in exhibits at the property. Artifacts found include buttons, pottery, silverware, thimbles, ammunition shells and a broach carved from a shell.
Operated by the Texas Historical Society in conjunction with the Varner-Hogg Plantation Site in West Columbia, the Levi Jordan Plantation House had fallen into serious disrepair by about 2010. Efforts to preserve it included raising it 6 feet off the ground, stabilizing its foundation as well as repairing the exterior with the goal of returning its to its 1850s-era form.
Jordan purchased more than 2,200 acres in Brazoria County in 1848 on which it is believed the family home and ancillary buildings that used slave labor were built. It produced primarily sugar and cotton.
“The Levi Jordan home is significant to the antebellum period of Texas history and the tumultuous era of Reconstruction, as it hosted a sizable plantation operation and two-story Greek Revival-style house,” the historical commission description reads. “Levi Jordan moved his family and 12 enslaved workers to Texas to establish a sugar and cotton plantation on the San Bernard River in the 1840s. The site highlights the multiple perspectives and evolving relationships of those who lived and worked on the land during the 19th century. Today, the Levi Jordan Plantation provides a unique opportunity to understand the evolving agricultural history of the South and the early African American experience in Texas.”
About 134 slaves lived and worked on the plantation during its peak. Their living quarters were located about 100 yards behind the home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.