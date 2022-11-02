The Mims Community Center in Brazoria will host its first Market Day on Saturday, Nov. 12. The grounds will be filled with vendors selling clothing, food, crafts, plants, jewelry and more.
The market will feature homegrown vendors like Eva Thompson and her daughters, who are cooking up chopped beef sandwiches and making their special sweet tea.
“I’m so excited for it,” Mims Vice President Lenay Johnson said.
She said the idea for the market was born after the center received a $32,370 windfall donation from the now-defunct San Bernard Volunteer Fire Department. The center’s board used part of the funds to revive the community center’s building including servicing the air conditioner. Now the board is focused on reconnecting with the community.
“We received the donation from the SBVFD, and we’re trying to figure out everything we’re going to do with the funds,” Johnson said. “One is to have community engagement and bring everyone out. Since the pandemic, people have stayed home and haven’t been involved. We thought this would be a fun way to get people out.”
The market will feature Nett’s Divine Sweets out of the Richmond/Rosenberg area. Nett’s owner, Triston Jones-Maxie, is the great-granddaughter of Mims descendant Harriet Johnson. Crystal Lugo will be face painting. Dark Roast Coffee out of Sweeny will be there.
“We’re trying to bounce back from COVID, show the community what the center has to offer and have some community fun at the same time,” Johnson said.
For information about the center, call Johnson at 979-417-9492 or Roosevelt Johnson Jr. at 979-417-3479.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.