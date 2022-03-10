WEST COLUMBIA —As one of the more important pieces to its Columbia Lady ’Neck success in the past four seasons, midfielder and defender Neveah Martinez will play soccer at Houston Baptist University come next fall.
Martinez needed a lot of work to get done for this to happen.
“It was a long process but definitely nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time,” she said. “COVID played a big deal in this because many of the camps in my junior year got canceled, so I had to go to so many this past summer. Camp after the camp was trying to get out there, but my club team, Dash, helped a lot with the process with the coaches. One of the ones that stuck out to me was HBU, where the environment was like my personality.”
There were certain criteria that Martinez was looking for, whether Division I, II or III school.
“It had to be a Christian-based college because God plays a big role in my life, but the way they welcomed me really stood out, especially during my visit,” Martinez said. “I also loved the camp, and it fit what I was looking for along with the campus, and the girls were so welcoming. Coach (Chris) Dodd, I really liked his way of coaching, which were factors that were so important to me.”
A member of the Southland Conference, the Lady Huskies were 4-14-1 last season, including 4-8 in conference play. Their last winning season was in 2018.
Although busy because of all the visits last summer, Martinez, looking to study psychology, enjoyed the opportunity to show herself around.
“After my first camp with Houston Baptist, we kept in contact, and I would go to other camps, and HBU would be there, and they noticed that as well that I was everywhere,” she said. “But I already knew that they were one of my top picks when I was doing the rounds. By the third camp with HBU, we got down to business, and I started showing up at their games; and on the visit, I waited until I got home to say that I wanted to commit to HBU. I knew I wanted something very competitive, but I just fell in love with HBU, and to me, it was just a no-brainer.”
A couple of other camps she liked included the University of Incarnate Word from San Antonio and LSU-Eunice, but those schools couldn’t top HBU.
“I have never been one who liked scoring a lot more, so I enjoy making the goals happen in a way,” Martinez said. “Mostly for my best friend, Tori (Acoin), of course. I love defending so much because it brings out all of my anger on the field, but I feel at peace. It is during games where I take out all of my frustrations out, and to me, that is relaxing. I just like making plays happen instead of being a goal scorer.”
With the competition going up a few notches, the 5-foot-3 Martinez is ready for anything.
“Dash, my club team, has helped a lot with that because one time we went to Florida and played at the ESPN field, and there was this 6-foot girl, and all I did was just play my game,” she said. “If I just stick to my game and I don’t let that get in my head, I can just play like I normally do.”
