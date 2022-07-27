JULY 28
WATER BALLOON WAR
2 p.m. at First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St., West Columbia. West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department hosts fire safety fun. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive
3 to 7 p.m. at James Anderson American Legion Post 561, 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Contact Robert Rab 979-864-5870 or crrab66@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
JULY 29
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
July 30
Wild Peach Market
July 30 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 21155 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Variety of local vendors and live music. Free admission. Call 979-480-3223.
July 31
Zion Temple’s School Supply Giveaway
2 to 4 p.m. at 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Contact Tanesha Britton at 979-665-1954 or Shareva Fitts at 979-709-9348.
August 1
Brazosport Art League Open Studio
6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
August 3
Bout Camp
9 to 11 a.m. for students with last names A-L and 1 to 3 p.m. for students with last names M-Z. West Brazos Junior orientation for 6th graders. Call 979-799-1730.
August 5
Free Farmers Market
6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, 18034 CR 463, Brazoria. Trade, buy or sell your goods. Email pastorsteve@fbcshadyacres.org.
August 6
Roughneck Media Day
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. $15 Barbecue tickets. Auction sponsored by Columbia-Brazoria Booster Club Athletics. Call Lee Johnson 979-824-9559 or Kimberly Broussard 979-832-372-7015.
Back To School Supplies
10 a.m. to noon at Brazoria First Assembly of God, 600 S. Market St, Brazoria. 500 backpacks will be available for Columbia-Brazoria ISD elementary students. Students must be present. While supplies last. Call 979-798-7585.
Dino Day
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Free admission. Monetary and nonperishable food donations being accepted to benefit Brazoria County Dream Center. Call 979-415-2400 or email lbernard@lakejacksontx.gov.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission. Call 979-297-1570.
Canning 101 Workshop
10 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Registration $20. Call Kimberly Mayer at 979-864-1558.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
AUGUST 13
BRAZORIA VFD OPEN HOUSE
Noon to 4 p.m. at the firehouse, 202 N. Brooks St. Gun raffle, gift card tickets $10 or six for $50. Serving hamburgers, sausage on a stick. Fire demonstrations. Call 979-236-4929.
August 16
Sweeny Fish Camp
8 a.m. at Sweeny High School, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Freshman and parents come to pick up schedules, tour school, and meet teachers and counselors. Email Ckersh@sweenyisd.org.
