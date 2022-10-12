OCT. 12
FIELDS OF FAITH
6 p.m. Fellowship of Christian Athletes event at Sweeny High School’s Bulldog Stadium. Justin Gambino leads worship; speaker Malcolm Marshall.
State Of The Local Economy
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Table sponsorships available. Members $30, prospective members $40. Register at edabc.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/108. Call 979-848-0560.
OCT. 13
Republican Candidate Meet and Greet
7 p.m. at West Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St. Visit with Republican candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot. Sponsored by the Brazoria County Republican Party precinct chairmen. Refreshments served. Candidate signs will be available. Call 979-345-5960.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 to 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Visit gmzchurch.org or call 979-798-8362.
SWEENY ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE
5 to 6:30 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary, 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny. Family night and book fair. Call 979-491-8300.
Blossoming Reverie Conference
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia Manor at The Springs, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. Women empowerment, rejuvenation and celebration. Keynote speaker will be Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber. Contact Blair Bugg at 979-465-3248 or blair@angletonchamber.org.
Blood Drive
3 to 7:15 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Donna James 979-236-3248 or gjames4488@yahoo.com.
Oct. 14
Brazoria County Fair
2 p.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Mutton Bustin’ at 6 p.m. in the arena, Little Mister and Miss Contest at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, Fair Mom Contest at 8 p.m. in the auditorium and Kin Faux and Hayden Haddock concert at 8 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Damon Elementary Awards Ceremony
2:45 p.m. at the school, 1211 Mulcahy St. Help celebrate student accomplishments during first six weeks of school. Call 979-742-3457.
Oct. 15
Brazoria County Fair Parade
10 a.m. through Angleton. Theme: “Sponsors, Volunteers, Families: Generations of Traditions.” Featuring Rice University Marching Band and Brazosport College Community Band plus floats from community groups. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoria County Fair activities
9 a.m. to midnight at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Tricycle Races 1:15 p.m. in the auditorium, Fair Queen coronation 7 p.m. in the auditorium, Mutton Bustin’ at 6 p.m. in the arena and Neal McCoy and Casey Donahew concert 9 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Annual Pumpkin Patch
Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Wild Peach Market BBQ
6 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Donations accepted to help with all further community benefits. Call 979-480-3223 or email wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Oct. 16
Brazoria County Fair Events
9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free admission day. Carnival wristbands $25. Twirling Contest at 9 a.m. in the auditorium and Mutton Bustin’ at 1 p.m. in the arena. Youth talent 4 p.m. Arts and crafts awards, vendors, entertainment, food and more. Free admission. Call 979-849-6416.
Turkey dinner/bazaar
11 a.m. in the KC Hall, 20632 Highwqay 36, Brazoria. Turkey dinner plates with tea and dessert for $15. Drive-through available. Duke Gamino live music, live and silent auctions, pastry booth with kolaches, raffle, children’s games and a country store. Call 979-548-2020.
Oct. 17
Brazoria County Fair Events
9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25; Food pantry night bring 3 can goods to Gate 2 and receive discount coupon. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Lamb show 3 p.m. Pet parade 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. W.F. Gonzalez Pavillion concert TBD. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Sweeny High School open house
5:30 to 5:45 p.m. parent meeting session 1, 5:45 p.m. open house (visit classes), 6:45 to 7 p.m. parent meeting session 2 at the school, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Parent meeting sessions will cover important dates, Skyward Family Access, PSAT/SAT, Naviance, CCMR, testing calendar, FAFSA and Brazosport College Dual Credit. Call 979-491-8100.
Oct. 18
Brazoria County Fair Events
9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Free admission day. Senior Citizens Day activities. Scarecrow contest 11 a.m. in the auditorium. Hometown heroes’ Celebration 7 p.m. in the auditorium. W.F. Gonzalez Pavilion Concert; Jimmy Green 8 p.m. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Sweeny Hospital Fundraiser
10 a.m. drawing on Facebook Live for an ambulance ride to school. Tickets $20; benefits Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation. Call Kari Schroeter at 979-548-1877.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.