Jerry Gore takes donations to Florida Take 2 Follow up

Most people take it easy on the weekends, but not Jerry Gore. When the work week ended Friday, Oct. 14, Gore loaded up his truck and 16-foot trailer and began the 2,600-mile trip to Fort Myers, Florida, to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
More than 120 people are dead after Ian hit the central section of the state Sept. 28-29. Homes are in rubble and foundations wiped clean; bridges collapsed and ferries are the only way to reach people on the islands. Gore saw it all first hand.
Gore, his daughter, Hailey Gromaski, and son-in-law, Chad Barker, took turns driving. After two blowouts and a stop at Walmart to buy supplies with the donated money, they made it to central Florida which sustained the most damage.
“We wound up going to Fort Myers Beach which was pretty much destroyed,” he said. “Water to me is absolutely the worst disaster thing. We didn’t find a whole lot of residents. I guess a lot of them hadn’t made it back home yet.”
They pulled up on a concrete foundation, formerly a house, and swung open the doors to the trailer, giving away the donated supplies, to primarily elderly people in a retirement community.
“We gave quite a bit away there,” he said. “They didn’t have electricity back on.”
He was amazed at how many boats were stranded in yards, streets and wedged in between homes. Mainly, they saw people who were grateful for the donations and amazed that he had driven all the way from Texas.
“There’s no amount of money that you could give me than seeing those people’s faces light up, a little bit of hope to them,” Gore said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.