Taylor Meraz, left, and Becky Ritter, co-owners of Fur Babies Bed and Biscuit in West Columbia, entertain the smaller dogs in their care with story time in their sunroom during the grand opening event Saturday.
Editor’s note: This item is reprinted from the June 8 edition of The Facts.
When our Jack Russell, Chance, heads to Brazos Woods Pet Resort in Richwood, he knows the destination because we tell him he’s going to “the spa.” Once inside, the door doesn’t hit him in the tail — he’s ready for some “me” time and loves it there.
As a rescue with claustrophobia, likely caused by the many months spent in the shelter, crating is traumatic for him, and we wouldn’t subject him to it. That’s why we always put him in a facility where he’s got some room to stretch out and spend time with the resort’s other guests.
Fortunately, there are many “spas” in Brazosport, and for folks West of the Brazos, a new place for our four-legged loved ones is open in a historic home.
Fur Babies Bed and Biscuit had its official grand opening Saturday in the Upham house at 409 S. 17th St. in West Columbia. I was out of town and couldn’t attend myself, but from what I can tell, it is set up to be a home away from home for our fur babies.
There are doggy beds, rugs and furniture for the guests to relax on; a giant yard for playtime and socializing; and staff and volunteers to provide some love and attention.
When dogs dream, it probably looks a lot like Fur Babies Bed and Biscuit.
The facility offers daycare programs and overnight boarding, with packages available for multiple days and nights. Prices vary by length of stay and the dog’s size, and the prices seem to be in line with other local pet resorts.
One big difference with Fur Babies is it promises to have someone in the boarding house 24/7. It also requires a meet and greet before accepting any dog for daycare or boarding to ensure it plays well with others.
For rates or information, visit furbnb.us or call 979-313-1057.
Michael Morris is managing editor of The Facts. If you have a question about a possible business moving in or out, email michael.morris@thefacts.com and we will work to get the scoop on it.
