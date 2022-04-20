Editor’s note: This story is reprinted from the April 13 edition of The Facts.
SWEENY — Candidates in the hospital district and city council races gathered to face voters at a special forum organized by Sweeny local Agatha Sanchez.
In some ways, the April 11 event was a “state of the city” address, with all of the city officials in attendance giving updates on their positions and projects, including some running for reelection uncontested, such as City Councilman Tim Pettigrew.
City Manager Reese Cook went through a laundry list of items that were in various stages of completion, including the city’s water system and construction on the library.
“The citizens have graciously voted for and allowed us to move these projects forward,” Cook said. Upcoming projects of interest also included a multi-county drainage study and a General Land Office grant for Sweeny’s wastewater plant, which had been approved.
Rhonda Seth, an emergency room nurse and member of the Lake Jackson City Council, was asked to moderate the event, offering candidates five questions each on a rotating basis. The questions were culled from community input.
First up was the contested city council election for Position One, between incumbent Sandra Blaine and challenger Mark Morgan Jr.
“My main drive would be to continue the growth and progress of infrastructure and try to keep Sweeny’s small town feel that we all love, while maintaining the progress we want to see,” said Morgan, who has served on the Sweeny Economic Development Corporation and Parks and Recreation boards.
Blaine cited the projects listed by Cook as an indication of the council’s success during her six years on it.
“My main goal when I got on was drainage and I’m continuing to work on that,” she said. “We do have a major program going on with the drainage, that will be completed, hopefully, within the next two years.”
Sweeny’s water and drainage systems were a large point of interest, taking up many of the candidates’ allotted responses.
The hotly contested Sweeny Hospital District board race, with seven candidates vying for four spots, likely spurred residents to the forum at the First United Methodist gymnasium. Five of these candidates were in attendance, including four of the incumbents and one challenger.
Robby Woodard, not in attendance, announced his decision to withdraw from the hospital board race this weekend. Sanchez explained P.T. Brunner and Tom Ronayne were unable to make the event for personal reasons.
Before the candidates spoke, board member Violet Weeks — who is not on the ballot this cycle — spoke to the importance of keeping a hospital physically close to the community. Much of the evening’s discussion understandably revolved around the proposed new hospital building, expected to break ground soon.
Patti Foster, who will face voters in May, echoed Weeks’ sentiments.
“I have my bloodwork done there. I have my mammograms done there. My x-rays done there,” Foster said. “All of the things you think about, as you get older, and it gets more difficult for us to drive late in the evening. It’s so convenient and so nice for us to be able to go down the street,” Foster said.
Scott Swift, the board’s vice president, is in his sixth year as a member.
“I’m running for reelection because I’m confident that the vision we’ve set for the hospital will result in a sustained, quality local healthcare option,” he said.
His fellow current board members mostly echoed Swift’s statement about continuing on the present course that has led to the precipice of the new building.
Charlie Genella said his experience in the private sector helped him as he stepped into the role of a vacated seat two years ago.
“My background in construction, I feel, has been helpful with the redirecting of the hospital’s vision,” Genella said.
Nanette Lowrie, the only board challenger at the event, focused mainly on voters’ pocketbooks.
“My top priority for seeking a position on the Sweeny Hospital Board is to reduce the tax burden on the taxpayers within the Sweeny Hospital District,” she said. “I want to get these hospital taxes down.”
Taxes proved to be a major concern for the candidates, with all of them mentioning the burden at least once in their statements. Lowrie focused mainly on the current tax rates for discussion, and urged immediate relief. The current board members mostly urged patience due to industrial tax abatements ending over the next four years, which will potentially cause two substantial drops in tax rates.
“One of the reasons that I chose to run for the board back in 2014 was to be a better steward of tax dollars,” Board President Mason Nichols said. “Since 2014 there has not been a tax increase.”
The question and answer period concluded with a discussion about COVID mandates and protocols, with all of the candidates coming down to varying degrees on the issue as it being a matter of personal choice, though some board members indicated their personal feelings on the matter was moot, due to requirements from the federal government’s medical insurance programs.
“There’s nothing that a seven-member board can change about what the government mandates to you,” Nichols said. “They’ll just hold your check back.”
