SWEENY — Outgoing City Manager Reese Cook’s successor has been found.
Sweeny City Council extended an offer Tuesday to Lindsay Koskiniemi, who had been serving as Assistant Director of Development Services for Angleton, which she accepted, she confirmed Friday afternoon.
Koskiniemi has eight years of experience in local governments in Texas, Virginia and Arizona, and previously served two years in active duty with the Coast Guard. She also has a family with a husband and two children.
“In the City of Richwood, I was interim city manager for about 10 months,” she said.
Koskiniemi’s name has been floating in the local government consciousness for some time now, and she has been in the mix for multiple positions before the Sweeny job.
“The process went through, I would assume, pretty normal channels,” Koskiniemi said. “Sometime in the month of June, I was sent preliminary questions to answer for council to review. After reviewing the responses to my questions, they wanted to meet with me.”
Koskiniemi feels the council’s unanimous vote is a sign of confidence in their choice.
“It’s always good to head into a situation knowing it was an unanimous decision,” she said.
She says that some of the things council was looking for her to do in the position are to continue with current goals and have availability for the residents of Sweeny. She also stressed council was looking for someone to continue to do things by the book.
“I actually have the entire Code of Ordinance printed and it will be like my bible,” Koskiniemi said with a chuckle. “Sometimes with staff turnover, there’s not really somebody keeping an eye on that moving target, so I’m going to be that eye.”
Cook is staying through the end of the month, which will give the two some time to make sure continuity is established in the position and she has a good idea of the needs for Sweeny.
Koskiniemi’s expected start date in Sweeny is July 18.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
