The Friends of the River San Bernard fundraiser “Sail Away on the MV SanBernard” is not a cruise on a Disney Fantasy ship but is a place to find the best friendships on the San Bernard.
At 6 p.m. patrons will board the fantasy MV SanBernard –– the FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B — for a fantasy cruise that sail-abrates supporting FOR programs and activities.
During the 6 p.m. boarding, guests will be welcomed aboard on the Lido Deck and given a colorful lei and a toddy of Caribbean rum. The MV SanBernard galley will be serving fried catfish and shrimp cooked on site and served buffet-style. Adult beverages will also be available.
The ship’s itinerary includes A Port of Call to Treasure Island, the live auction. One of the items is the “Sail Away Cruise Package” that includes choosing the cruise line, the number of passengers, the cabin type, the date and departure port for an actual cruise. Another auction item is the ever popular “Progressive Dinner for Six” a four-course meal where participants travel by water taxi to four different homes along the San Bernard for a fabulous meal.
FOR accomplishments include awarding $12,000 worth of scholarships to graduating seniors in the San Bernard watershed school districts. Also, FOR commissioned a $10,000 Environmental Impact Study to identify potential and existing environmental impact conditions on water quality that followed the WWTP discharge into the river. FOR volunteers regularly pick up highway litter and river trash. Public education programs are held free of charge at the FOR Community Center and FOR continues to pursue opening the mouth.
Tickets are $20 for “early bird special” available now or $25 the night of the fundraiser. Limited number of tickets available. To order call Brett 713.206.5899.
