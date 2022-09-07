Editor’s note: This is the second installment about food insecurity West of the Brazos.
BRAZORIA — The sun is barely over the horizon when Loretha Edison pulls into the vast parking lot of the Greater Mount Zion Church, but already there are cars parked here waiting.
Rhoda Pettaway will be in one of those cars with her daughter and granddaughter.
“I thank the Lord. I don’t know what we would do without it,” Pettaway said. “It’s been a blessing. Sister Loretha always makes sure I get a bag,” she said.
Pettaway spends a lot of her time these days waiting. Three days a week she goes to dialysis and spends 3 1/2 hours there waiting during her treatment. She spends more time waiting in line for groceries twice a month at GMZ.
Even though she is a recipient of the food ministry, she also does what she can for others.
Pettaway struck up a conversation with the man next to her at dialysis and discovered he needed food. She arranged with Edison to give him some.
“I carried the food to them the next trip. I was so happy that I could do it,” Pettaway said. “To me it means a lot because there are many people who really need food.”
Edison is the coordinator of the GMZ Food Shelf food distribution ministry. What began as a partnership with the Houston Food Bank after Hurricane Harvey has morphed into a twice-a-month grocery giveaway for this rural area in far west Brazoria County. Nearly 200 cars pull into the church lot each second and fourth Thursday of the month.
“I grew up here,” she said. “We had nothing and nothing comes to the rural area.”
With the help of 20 to 30 volunteers, Edison works tirelessly to distribute food to hungry people. No one is paid for data entry, grocery sorting and sacking or traffic control.
No car? No problem.
“We have key people in place, and they deliver to people in their neighborhoods,” she said.
Indeed, Edison’s sister makes deliveries, sometimes to Pettaway if her daughter can’t take her to the church.
In August, Edison struck up a new partnership with Brazoria County Adult Probation. She said many volunteers are older than 60, and the ministry needed some young, strong backs to unload food boxes from the Houston Food Bank trucks.
“It’s a win for both of us,” Edison said.
Mark Winkler, Brazoria County Probation field operation supervisor, agrees.
“It’s very rewarding,” he said. “We just did it for the first time in August. We hope it continues. The first one was really successful. We’re seeing a lot of people rely on food banks. It’s sad. It’s sad, but I’m glad we’re there to help.”
People who are ordered by a judge to perform community service hours, a minimum of 16 hours a month, can choose when they work. Winkler said the department partnered with New Bethel Baptist Church in Angleton during Covid.
“We had a really good program. In no time, we had 400-500 cars. It worked good for us because it’s right across the street from the probation office. (Probationers) could just walk across the street. It was a real success, and I guess that got around.”
Winkler said the county probation department’s community supervision program routinely helps organizations across the county and was happy to help Edison when she reached out. Probationers meet at the Angleton probation office, and a van takes them out to GMZ in Brazoria to volunteer.
“We see more people come out on those (food distribution) days,” Winkler said. “Our turnouts are much larger, and also, sometimes, they come back and volunteer on their own.”
Edison said the people she mainly sees in the distribution lines are elderly: grandmothers with grandchildren in the back seat, elderly sisters who drive over together, shut ins who need food delivered. In addition to food, GMZ offers companionship.
“We want people to feel comfortable,” she said. “Greeting people means something. First, it’s ministry. We want them to feel that we are the hands and feet of Jesus.”
The Columbia United Methodist Church in West Columbia distributes food from its pantry from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Volunteer Dee Ann Ogburn said the church averages about 35 people a month. Recipients are asked to fill out an application, are allowed one visit a month and must live in West Columbia, Sweeny or Brazoria. They walk away with a brown paper sack overflowing with canned goods, rice, beans, cereal, a pound of ground beef and a frozen dinner or two.
The church pantry operates off donations only. Clubs, individuals and other churches routinely fill the pantry shelves, and when staples run low, two shoppers take donated money and stock up on ground beef and frozen dinners.
Ogburn has volunteered once a week for two years in the church office and sees all ages come to the pantry for help.
“For the most part it’s people that you know are really struggling,” she said. “It’s very humbling.”
