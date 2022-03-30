WEST COLUMBIA — The City of West Columbia gives its thanks to the 122 volunteers who spent a gorgeous Saturday participating in the Spring Community Wide Clean Up.

Officials expressed their appreciation for people donating the time and energy to make the small town cleaner and more attractive for everyone.

The city also thanks the sponsors who helped make the March 19 cleanup possible.

They are:

Barta Lumber Co.

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Coburn Chiropractic

Columbia Dental

Cornerstone Realtors

Discovery Days Learning Center

Divine Gardens

Driggers & Baker Family Dentistry

Hagan Insurance

HEB

Jenn Furniture

KM&L

The Lighthouse UPC of West Columbia

Margarita Jones

Prosperity Bank

Subway

Waste Connections

West Brazos Dental

West Columbia Rotary

Zeiglers

