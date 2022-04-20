April 21
Free Farmers Market
3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N Main St., Sweeny. Free; drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225, or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
(Title of Show): A Broadway Musical:
8 p.m. in the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Two struggling writers hear about a new musical theater festival and scramble to put together a script in the three weeks before the entry deadline. Contains adult language. Admission by donation. Call 979-230-3000 or visit brazosport.edu/theatre.
April 22
San Jacinto Festival
4 p.m. to midnight at American Legion grounds and West Columbia City Hall, West Columbia. Trade days, Kid Zone, Belle pageant, car show, Zach Walther Band in concert, food and more. Call 979-345-3921.
April 23
San Jacinto Festiva
6:30 am. 5K/1K, 10 a.m. parade, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. trade days, Belle coronation, Rotary Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry and Auction, car show, local entertainment, cookoff awards, food and more. Events at American Legion grounds and around City Hall. Contact the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 979-345-3921 or email westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Grit Fitness San Jacinto 5K & Kid 1K: 6:30 a.m. at Hanson Riverside County Park, 18499 Highway, 35 West Columbia. Entry fees, $40 for 5K, $20 for 1K. Call 979-417-1627.
West Columbia Rotary Club 46th Annual Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry and Live Auction
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sands Weems Memorial Pavilion at the West Columbia Legion Hall, 219 N. 14th St. $15 a plate. Tickets can be purchased at Prosperity Bank, City Hall or at West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-481-0988.
LBX Planes, Trains and Automobiles Fly-In
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, 8000 Airport Way, Angleton. Free admission. Airplane displays, antique tractor show, train models, hot air balloon demonstration, auto show, R/C airplanes and more. Call 979-849-5755.
April 24
Blood drive
12:30 to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 222 S. Broad St., West Columbia. Call David Brake at 979-285-8773 or register at giveblood.org.
April 30
Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser
8:30 a.m. to midnight, at American Legion Mattson-Ringgold Post 503 Hall, 219 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Vendor and craft show, musical performances by various artists. Ages 13-19 free, 15 to 19 $15, 19 and older $35. BYOB and lawn chairs. Call Mary Montague 979-418-1222 or Cynthia Heffernan 979-215-6713, or visit texascda.org/2022-habitat.
Marine Corps League #982 fundraiser
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walmart, 301 N. Columbia Drive, West Columbia. Pulled pork sandwich plates $10. Call 979-549-1551.
May 4
Brazosport College Job Fair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring resume. Practice interviews. Call 979-230-3000.
May 6
Sweeny Pride Day
6 a.m. at The Backyard Park, 1664 Main St., Sweeny. Barbecue cook-off begins. $150 entry fee. Washers tournament. Call 979-548-3321.
May 7
BCFA Heifer and Steer Validation
7 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton All heifers showing in commercial heifer show must be validated on this date. Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
