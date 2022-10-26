Oct. 26
Story Time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Annual Pumpkin Patch
Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Oct. 27
SWEENY SCARE CROW CONTEST
Judging for Sweeny Chamber of Commerce contest. Traveling trophy for the winning business. First, second, third place prizes for businesses, residential entries. $35 entry fee for business, $25 entry for residents. Sarah Pierce at 979-548-3249
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 to 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Partnership with the Houston Food Bank to give away food every second and fourth Thursday. All welcome. Visit gmzchurch.org or call 979-798-8362.
11th Annual Transportation & Infrastructure Summit
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Alumni Hall Heritage Complex at Freedom Field, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd., Rosharon. $50 individual or $600 table sponsor (table of 8). Call 979-848-0560.
Self-Sufficiency Group
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Refuge For Women Hope Gala
6:30 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets and table sponsorship available at hope2022.betterworld.org. Contact Miranda Corn at 979-415-4622 or miranda.corn@refugeforwomen.org.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
The Julie Baron Memorial Fur Ball 2022
6 to 10 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Dinner, dancing, live music (Cole Degges), auctions and more. $50 per person; donations accepted. Proceeds benefit SPCA of Brazoria County. Email renee@spcabc.org.
Basic Rape Aggression Defense
3 to 6 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Women only. Prevention risk reduction and avoidance class; must attend all three sessions to complete program; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. Call 979-230-3036.
Oct. 29
CHS Project Grad Class of 2023 Halloween Carnival
6 to 10 p.m. at First Capitol Park, N. 13th St., West Columbia. Face-painting, train rides, cake walk and craft/food vendors. $10 wristbands cover carnival and haunted woods. Call 281-793-0755.
Boodog Dash 5K Fun Run
5 p.m. at A.M. Chick Anderson Gazebo Park, 102 S. Main St., Sweeny. All runners get medal and shirt; Adults $30 and kids $15. Call 979-235-0519.
Fall Festival
4 to 7 p.m. at The Lighthouse UPC of West Columbia, 501 W. Brazos Ave. Treats, costume contests for ages 0 to 11, games, food, and prizes. Call 979-345-3354.
GMZ FALL FESTIVAL
1 to 5 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food, vendors, games, blood drive, silent auction, cake walk, car show, bingo and much more. Call 979-798-8362.
LIGHTHOUSE FALL FESTIVAL
4 to 7 p.m. at The Lighthouse UPC, 501 W. Brazos Ave, West Columbia. Trunks full of treats, costume contests, games, prizes, inflatables, train ride. First responders and PHI (Life Flight) helicopter for kids to see. Call 979-345-3354.
TRICK OR TREAT MAZE
6 to 8 p.m. Sweeny First United Methodist Church, 207 E. First St. Trick or treat, family-friendly maze. Call 979-548-2193
Blood Drive
9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Contact Loretha Edison at 979-798-8362 or littlesister461@hotmail.com.
Halloween in the Park
7 to 9 p.m. at A.M. Chick Anderson Gazebo Park, 102 S. Main St., Sweeny. Candy, games, hayride, face painting and costume contest. Call Dr. Leal at 979-665-6020.
Wild Peach Market BBQ
5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Donations accepted to help with all further community benefits. Call 979-480-3223 or email wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Teen Lock-In Halloween Bash
6:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. For ages 12-18; permission slip required. Call 979-798-2372.
Oct. 30
Covered Dish Luncheon
Noon at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Bring a covered dish and enjoy fellowship. Call 979-345-4642.
BBQ CHICKEN DINNER FUNDRAISER
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 5, 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. Barbecue chicken dinner and scholarship fundraiser. Call 979-345-3929.
Oct. 31
Walk The Block Trunk Or Treat
5 to 7 p.m. at East Clay Street, South Broad Street, Jackson Street and 16th Street in West Columbia. First Baptist Church, Columbia United Methodist Church and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church sponsor candy and other goodies being passed out to treat or treaters; free photo booth in front of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Email tmaryswestcolumbia@gmail.com.
Halloween Fun
5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Spooky fun time with crafts, treats and more. Call 979-345-3394.
FALL FESTIVAL IN BRAZORIA
6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Trunk or treat, carnival games, face painting, food, inflatables and door prizes. Call 979-798-2340.
TRUNK OR TREAT
6 to 8 p.m. at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane, Brazoria. Call 979-798-4155
FALL FESTIVAL
6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Sweeny, 402 N. Main St. Fire truck and train rides, cake walk, games and candy. Call 979-548-5117
Nov. 3
One Nation Under God Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry, Angleton. Tickets $25 donation. Community welcome to visit replica of our country’s most honored monuments. Contact Ro’Vin Garrett roving1018@gmail.com; 979-900-7019 or Dude Payne dpayne@brazoria-county.com; 979-265-3953.
Nov. 4
Brazosport Symphony League Fall Coffee
10 a.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences Art Gallery, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Open to the public. Call Patty Swords at 979-480-4949.
