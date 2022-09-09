WEST COLUMBIA — Peace of mind. That’s what C-BISD Director of Transportation Herman “Rey” Ornelas wants for parents. When he learned about SMART tags for bus riders, Ornelas knew the tracking system would vastly improve student safety.
“We have little ones who get lost. They get on the wrong bus or get off at the wrong stop,” Ornelas said. “Then we get frantic calls from parents wondering where their child is.”
SMART tags look like a student ID that a child wears around their neck or it can be affixed to a backpack. SMART stands for Secured Mobility Authorized Ridership Technology.
Students swipe the tag onto a tablet aboard the bus. If the tablet lights up green, the child takes a seat. A red light means the student is trying to get on the wrong bus, something an app like Life360 cannot do.
Robin Pavlovsky, owner of YelloLark Creative, and mother of two young boys, sent 5-year-old Luke off to kindergarten at West Columbia Elementary on Aug. 18.
“Luke doesn’t have a nervous bone in his body,” she said laughingly, “but his mama had first day of school jitters.”
“Learning about the SMART tag definitely influenced my decision to let him ride the bus,” she said. “Being a working mom, I needed him to be able to ride the bus. I spoke with his daycare, and they’re the ones who told me about the SMART tag system.”
Pavlovsky enjoys using her phone to check on Luke with SMART tag’s high-tech features.
“It alerts me when he’s close to drop off,” she said. “I can watch the bus on its route on my phone. It definitely was a game changer. I’m definitely grateful for the ability to track him.”
C-BISD tried the system in 2020 on a trial basis, and fully implemented it in 2021. The district spent $58,000 on the startup costs and another $11,000 annually. The system includes 1,400 SMART tags for students who are regular bus riders, tablets for each regular route bus and software.
Nichole Siegel, director of Discovery Days Learning Center in West Columbia, meets Luke when he gets off the bus each afternoon. She said the first few days with the tag, the youngest students struggle to keep up with their tag and suggests to parents to attach it to the child’s backpack.
“Attach the tag to the backpack and not around the child’s neck, because they tend to take it off and play with it,” she said. “After the first week, the tags worked really well. They just scan them and go.”
So what happens if the tag is lost?
Laura Jeffery, C-BISD director of Human Resources and Public Relations, said after three consecutive days without a SMART Tag, students receive a written warning. Once they receive the warning, they have five days to find or replace their tag.
“If they have not found or replaced the tag after five days, they will be suspended from bus service until they replace the tag.”
Cost of the replacement tag is $5.
“We provide the first one for free,” Jeffery said. There is no limit to how many tags they can lose.
“We had one student lose nine bus tags last year. Students are allowed to ride the bus home without a tag as long as they are not suspended from bus service,” she said.
In addition to the SMART tag for each child, the system includes a tablet for each bus and driver. Bus drivers are able to customize their route, describe drop-off and pick-up points, even award praise or write up a student’s conduct on the bus, a new feature this year.
Ornelas said all bus drivers have to do is click on the student’s name and write up a description of the child’s behavior.
“We train our bus drivers to use SMART tag,” he said. “SMART Conduct can be used to build rapport with parents. I enjoy calling parents to tell them their kid was good.”
