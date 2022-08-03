BRAZORIA — Emily Morgan and her mother-in-law, Agnes Morgan, flipped the pages of the San Bernardo Volunteer Fire Department binder calling out familiar names and reminiscing about the old days with Ruby Johnson.
Johnson remembered joining the department in the early 1990s at the urging of her good friends, Nettie Helm and Lee Earl Williams. The ladies helped with fundraising as well as auxiliary services like directing traffic in emergencies.
Emily Morgan remembered fire department volunteers would go through the Mims Community twice a year and check on elderly folks, changing out their smoke detector batteries at Daylight Saving Time clock changes.
However, in 2006, the rural fire department closed because of a lack of manpower.
“The younger generation just didn’t step up,” said former member John McLure.
Without enough volunteers to answer calls, the fire department closed. The county-owned pumper truck and equipment were returned, along with emergency services district money.
Emily’s husband, Michael, was the last San Bernardo fire chief.
“It’s really sad,” he said. “It was in operation over 30 years, started in 1975. It got to the point if we got called for a fire or something we didn’t want other departments waiting to see if we would respond. We decided it was in the community’s best interest so that the other departments would be called.”
The department had an ambulance for a time, but eventually gave that to a community in Mexico, he said. The department also had a firehouse at 4790 CR 652 which, according to the land deed, became the property of the land owner, Agnes Morgan, his mother, who uses the building for storage now.
In May, Michael Morgan and a few people who were still in the department in 2006 met to decide how to distribute the remaining money in the department’s bank account. They chose to give to the Mims Community Center because of the volunteers’ readiness in supporting the fire department and the community.
“The Mims community was always there to help out – every fundraiser, every time we needed anything,” McLure said.
Ruby Johnson said the Mims board members were excited to receive the $32,369.70 donation from the defunct department and will have a meeting to decide how best to use the windfall.
“I’m more than pleased that the fire department gave the funds to the community center, of which I’m a member of too,” Ruby Johnson said,. “It’s a blessing to the community, but it’s sad also. Maybe the younger generation will bring it (the fire department) back.”
Mims Vice President Lenay Johnson said, “We have a dream list. There’s a lot of maintenance and repair needed on the center itself.
“The pandemic was a really tough time for us because we weren’t able to rent it out. It’s really a blessing for us to get these funds.”
Her father, John Henry Johnson, said, “We cut some things, like the telephone,” to save money. Mims board members began paying for utilities and insurance out of their own pockets.
“The A/C unit is as old as the building,” which he said was built in 2002. “Lately it hasn’t been able to keep up.”
The Mims Community Center is at 4283 FM 521 just outside of Brazoria. The center hosts events including blood drives, scholarship banquets or family events. The center also hosts Juneteenth each year.
For information about the center, call 979-798-8776.
