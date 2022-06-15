SWEENY — Members of the community came together to help one another in their week-long project to fix up houses of seniors in the town.
Sweeny United consists of about 100 people, a collaboration of adult supervisors and students from seventh grade to high school seniors. They work together for a week each summer to make the lives of those around them better.
“We have been working since 2001. We do exterior painting, exterior construction and yard work for elderly residents in the whole Sweeny Independent School District,” Sweeny United Director Christina Miller said. “There are several different churches that come together, and we’ve been able to recruit from the schools. Our job is to be a blessing to people who are either unable to do the work because they’re older or because they’re disabled or because they’re disadvantaged.”
This is the first year the organization has been able to work since the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020, and with the higher volume of participants, the power of the comeback was palpable.
“We are running right now with approximately 60 kids. And we have between 30 and 40 adults who do things like kitchen work and delivery and materials and planning and so forth. And we have been blessed by the Rotary Club and the Lions Club and different churches to come in and help,” Miller said. “This has to have been the most united Sweeny United we have ever had, I am just so impressed with the kindness and the teamwork. The kids are doing things for the grownups without having to be asked and they have just had a very wonderful spirit of kindness. They are representing Jesus like they’re supposed to.”
The students along with their adult supervisors were split up between yard work, painting and carpentry crews, each completing tasks for members of the community to help in whatever way they can.
“We go to the elderly and we help them do stuff that they physically can’t. For instance, we built ramps to help older people get down from their porches,” volunteer Andrew Hillman said. “The yard work team helps clean their yards up. And the painting groups will take all the whole walls falling down.”
Many of the first-time student volunteers had never worked with tools and machinery, so their adult supervisors came in to teach them technical and personal skills throughout the week. Adult supervisor Tom Ronayne headed carpentry group Blue Team 3, helping the five boys build a ramp for one of the week’s projects.
“It’s great for the residents. But I think it’s even better for the kids, we’ve got a real good group this year,” Ronayne said. “And so as an adult leader, you kind of walk a line between staying on them and you know, being productive and letting them enjoy what they’re doing. They learned some life lessons, not just the Christian life lessons but I think one of them had handled a tool before Monday and they got where they can use skill saws and sledge hammers.”
Without the support from local churches and clubs, including donations of materials and time, the project would not have been as successful, Miller said.
“We have been blessed by the Rotary Club and the Lions Club and different churches to come in and bring breakfast and serve us evening meals and provide activities for us,” Miller said. “We have some donations from different churches and also from different businesses. And then sometimes our residents will make donations as well.”
Of course, there is a greater contributor who deserves thanks, she said.
“I want to give gratitude to God because we prayed for a comeback. And I think we’ve gotten the most cooperative group of kids we can ask for and our team leaders have been out and they’ve been excellent role models,” Miller said. “They’re not only showing the kids what to do, but they’re delegating the work with supervision so that it’s done safely and the kids are learning things.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.