Food insecurity is a nationwide problem for one of the world’s richest countries. The Biden-Harris Administration will host the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Sept. 28. The event will be the first conference on hunger, nutrition and health since 1969 which introduced food stamps and child nutrition assistance among other programs.
According to NPR, “The Biden Administration wants to end hunger and food insecurity in the U.S. in eight years, an ambitious goal the president set in May – and he’s hosting a big conference in late September to get things started.”
The health.gov website reports that, “We will be announcing a National Strategy at the Conference that identifies steps the government will take and catalyzes the public and private sectors to address the intersections between food, hunger, nutrition, and health.”
Anyone interested in helping solve the hunger crisis is welcome to participate in the conference which will be livestreamed on the health.gov website.
The five pillars described below define the scope of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. They are meant to help identify actions that can be taken by all parts of society — including the federal government; local, state, territory, and Tribal governments; nonprofit and community groups; and private companies.
In the days before, during, and after the conference, anti-hunger and nutrition advocates; community-based organizations; food companies; the health care community; trade associations; universities; philanthropy groups; local, state, territory and Tribal governments; and others are encouraged to host satellite events. These satellite events will be an opportunity to bring together communities to network to increase awareness and inspire action to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity and reduce disparities.
To inspire community satellite events, health.gov has put together an online toolkit which can be downloaded and used to assist event organizers.
