OCT. 5
GMZ YOUTH NIGHT
7 p.m.at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Fall revival with the Rev. Steven Benson of New Deliverance Church in Houston, 979-798-8362.
Senior Citizen Yoga
8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast
10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
OCT. 6
If It Looks Like A Barn
6 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Program: “Archaeology and Interpreting The Past at the Levi Jordan Plantation.” Call 979-864-1208.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly)
10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
OCT. 7
RIVER’S END VFD 24TH FISHING TOURNEY
Fishing 12:01 a.m. Oct. 7 through 2 p.m. Oct. 9, with weigh station and other activities at River’s End Fire Department Station 1, 12070 FM 2918. Daily mini tournaments: Friday, speckled trout; Saturday, redfish, Sunday; flounder. Serving brisket 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday. Silent auction 11 a.m. Saturday to 2:30 p.m. Sunday; live auction 2 p.m. Sunday. Prizes, plaques, raffle drawings 2 p.m. Sunday. Registration: 16 and younger $25, adults $45. All proceeds benefit fire department. Registration information at www.revfd.com, 979-418-7007 or 979-235-0010.
Sweeny Community Bonfire
6 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary(Kinder circle backside of school) 709 N. Sycamore Street, Sweeny.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
A Doll’s House Part 2
8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $10 donation requested for admission or free for students and BC employees with ID. Call 979-230-3000.
OCT. 8
SHS CHEER GOLF TOURNEY
8 a.m. tee off at Rio Colorado Golf Course, 7320 FM 2668, Bay City. $100 per golfer (teams of four) includes greens fees, golf cart, range balls, lunch and prizes. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, mulligans, fun hole, challenges/prizes. 10 percent of proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization. Tourney benefits Sweeny High School Cheer. Inclement weather date is Oct. 15. Contact Steffany Smith: steffanysmith76@gmail.com or 979-482-0038
CAMP KARANKAWA VOLUNTEER WORK DAY
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. volunteers welcome every first Saturday to clean up the camp. Event sponsored by Bay Area Council Boy Scouts of America, 3249 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Camp Ranger DK Hopwood at donald.hopwood@scouting.org
BUNCO OES BENEFIT
2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Masonic Lodge, 311 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. Fundraiser for West Columbia Order of the Eastern Star. $20 per player. Call 979-418-3030 or 979-549-6302.
Evening On The Bayou
6 to 9 p.m. at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 W, Lake Jackson. Evening of Wine and Auction of Nature Art for the birds. $20 tickets purchase at https://www.gcbo.org/connect/eveningonthebayou/ . Call 979-480-0999.
4th Annual Nature Fest
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Surfside Bird and Butterfly Trail, 418 Parkview, Surfside. Activities for all ages; booths, fishing, nature crafts, and more. Call Sandy Shanks 979-248-8257.
Gulf Coast 5th Annual Car Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1901 W. FM 523, Angleton. Music, food trucks, trophies for winners; $20 per vehicle entered. Proceeds benefit The Brazoria County SPCA. Contact Craig Desert 979-849-2454 or cdeserf@gulfcoast.net.
OCT. 11
Advanced Rape Aggression Defense
3 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Women only. Basic R.A.D. program is required. Only need to take one class for completion; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. 979-230-3036.
OCT. 12
FIELDS OF FAITH
6 p.m. Fellowship of Christian Athletes event at Sweeny High School’s Bulldog Stadium. Justin Gambino leads worship; speaker Malcolm Marshall.
State Of The Local Economy
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Table sponsorships available. Members $30, prospective members $40. Register at edabc.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/108. Call 979-848-0560.
OCTOBER 13
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 to 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Visit gmzchurch.org or call 979-798-8362.
SWEENY ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE
5 to 6:30 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary, 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny. Family night and book fair. Call 979-491-8300.
