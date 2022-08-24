When school superintendents get together, inevitably the conversation turns to hiring. Damon ISD Superintendent David Hayward said his Brazoria County peers recently asked him, “Where are you finding teachers?”
His answer was “out of the country.”
The Texas Education Agency admits there is a teacher shortage in the state, according to the Texas Tribune. The attrition rate, which tracks how many leave teaching each year, points to a real problem of how to keep teachers and fill vacancies.
“Since the 2011-12 school year, Texas’ attrition rate has hovered around 10 percent,” according to the Tribune. “That number dipped to about 9 percent during the 2020-21 school year but is going back up — rising to almost 12 percent during the 2021-22 school year.”
Columbia-Brazoria ISD hired 45 new teachers this year. Sweeny hired 26 new teachers, and a week before school started, the district still had nine vacancies: four in elementary, four at the junior high and one at the high school.
Nicole Larson, Sweeny ISD communications director, said the district is working to ensure every teaching space is filled.
“We’re increasing the daily rate of our substitute teachers and trying to help get them qualified, turn them into long-term subs,” she said.
Damon hired three new teachers, a new assistant principal who will also teach sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade English Language Arts and a new physical education coach who is certified through the state’s alternative certification program.
Hayward’s answer to his teacher vacancies? He finds them “out of the country.” For a tiny, rural district without much property tax revenue, Damon is at a disadvantage, especially when the whole state is competing for teachers.
Last year, Hayward hired three certified teachers from The Philippines. The district was rated an “F” by the TEA and was on the verge of a TEA takeover. Just released STAAR scores show the district improved three grade levels, earning an 86, or a B.
Hayward went back online to find more teachers to fill vacancies. He ended up hiring three from out of the country again: two from The Philippines and one from Belize. The teachers from The Philippines have four years and eight years of experience. The teacher from Belize has 20 years of experience.
