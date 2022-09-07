Back in the 1970s, there was no library in Brazoria. Scott McCaskill saw the need, rounded up a committee of like-minded citizens and a library was erected in short order. The service was so popular that the building was outgrown within just a few years. So McCaskill and his band of book enthusiasts began raising money for a new, bigger building.
The new space was inside the former Harris Pharmacy located at 620 S. Brooks St. Unlike all the other libraries in the county, the Brazoria Community Library Association is responsible for the building maintenance. The Brazoria County Library System staffs and provides the books. The city of Brazoria pays the utilities, but the upkeep falls to the community library association.
Association President Denise McCaskill said, “We are responsible for the building so if the a/c goes out or there are any repairs needed for the roof, we are the ones who have to find the money to fix it. it’s an aging building, so it’s fairly expensive.”
To raise funds, the association is hosting its annual Brazoria Library Bash on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the library.
“In our case, right now we have a leak somewhere in the roof. It is the board’s responsibility to come up with the funds and find a solution,” McCaskill said. “When we have our fundraiser, we have to raise a great deal more money than a friends group. We do that through the bash.”
In the past, the bash was a huge, city-wide event held at the American Legion Hall. Over time, the economy soured and people weren’t giving as much, she said. Loyal patrons and donors are the backbone of the library’s fundraiser.
“In order to bring back that old time bash feel, we started having it at the library,” she said. “People don’t realize that, if you have a library card, you can “rent” a bicycle, a pop-up tent. I just borrowed a Wet Vac for my house. You can check all those things out. Our goal is to share what the library is about – in a fun way and raise money.”
The Brazoria Library Bash is being supported for the third year by Kenjo’s Barbecue. A portion of sales from Friday, Sept. 9 will be donated to the library. Kenjo’s is located at 200 E. San Bernard in Brazoria.
The main event is Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 620 S. Brooks. Activities include a silent auction, a raffle for a shotgun, Jalie B’s food truck, vendors, free activities for children including two inflatables. Vendor space is still available: $35 for non electric and $50 for electric.
For more information, call 979-798-2372.
